Busy weekend continues for fire crews as fire breaks out in Waterford home

Fire crews in Waterford were busy overnight.

Crews responded to an electrical fire in the attic of a house located in the 10000 block of Tiger Lily Lane in Waterford.

Many emergency and Penelec vehicles responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

