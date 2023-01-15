ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Busy weekend continues for fire crews as fire breaks out in Waterford home

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2rPt_0kF7Ujg900

Fire crews in Waterford were busy overnight.

Crews responded to an electrical fire in the attic of a house located in the 10000 block of Tiger Lily Lane in Waterford.

Fire on E. 13th and Ash leaves four injured

Many emergency and Penelec vehicles responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight

Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie

A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

I-90 rollover accident leads to diesel fuel spill

A tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 90 sent one person to the hospital and a hazmat team to the scene. Calls went out around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a tractor-trailer rollover at mile marker 11 eastbound near Girard Township. According to reports from the scene, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Investigation continues into cause of North East house fire

It was an early weekend start for some east Erie County firefighters as they responded to fight a fire shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Those volunteers were called to a house fire at 1600 North Pearl Street in North East. The investigation into how the fire started is still underway, but investigators do not […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
WESTFIELD, NY
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of ATV Near County Line Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the theft of an ATV in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between Monday, January 9, and Monday, January 16, near County Line Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
MARIENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to house fire in North East

An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East. According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street. The fire was ruled accidental. Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century. A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New restaurant change-ups coming to upper Peach Street

Big changes are coming to two upper Peach Street restaurants owned by Scott Enterprises. Company officials said on Sunday, Jan. 22, Hooch and Blotto’s, located next to Splash Lagoon, will be closing. Quaker Steak and Lube will be moving into that space, with the bowling alley, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 27.  The former […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Weight limit posted on Route 8 in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
TIONESTA, PA
venangoextra.com

Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash

A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Bikeway projects slated for Greengarden, French Street; public input sought

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two bikeway projects have been in planning stages since 2021. Now, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the plans. At Greengarden Blvd., changes will be made between the intersections of Bayfront Parkway and West 38th Street. That will include new pavement markings, shared lane markings and other upgrades and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two people remain in custody after police standoff in Springboro

Two people remain behind bars after a standoff with police in Springboro. According to court paperwork, the suspects were arrested Monday night after state troopers tried to serve a warrant on Jason Csorba at a home in the 7400 block of Beaver Street. Carolyn Bayles allegedly told troopers that Csorba was not at that address […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy