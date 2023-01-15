ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, FL

University-Mainland girls basketball game suspended, ruled double forfeit after skirmish

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
ORANGE CITY — A Five Star Conference girls basketball tournament game between host University and Mainland was suspended and ruled a double forfeit Saturday after a fight between the two teams broke out.

The Buccaneers led the quarterfinal matchup 39-8 with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter when the skirmish occurred. It began with some pushing under one of the baskets.

Both benches cleared, and some spectators rushed onto the court. After roughly 10 seconds, the sides were separated by referees, coaches, administrators, fans and law enforcement.

The teams were ordered to return to their benches while referees and administrators convened. After approximately 23 minutes of stoppage, the teams were sent to their respective locker rooms, and Volusia County schools specialist Lary Beal announced the suspension and double forfeit. He also asked all fans to exit the gym.

After the Bucs changed out of their uniforms, they were dismissed to their bus. University had to stay in its locker room until after Mainland left.

Video of the incident will be sent to the Florida High School Athletic Association and the officials’ association. The head referee from the game will write an incident report and submit it to the FHSAA, which will hand out any potential punishments.

The second-seeded Bucs and seventh-seeded Titans are both eliminated from the tournament.

No. 3 New Smyrna Beach, which was slated to face the winner of the University-Mainland contest in the semifinals, automatically advances to next Friday’s finals.

Top-seeded Spruce Creek and No. 4 Deltona will square off in the other semifinal at a yet-to-be-determined time Wednesday to decide the Barracudas' opponent.

Comments / 5

Buffalo Chip
3d ago

The girls bball teams fought? Or is this a typical file picture of mainland players? Seems to be the same flavor of humanity that fight and kill each other daily.

Reply(1)
3
Ty
3d ago

These 2 teams should be suspended from playing next season. These things are happening way to much. The consequences have to be harsh enough that makes other schools take notice. Girls shouldn’t be fighting and the parents should be held accountable.

Reply
2
 

Daytona Beach News-Journal

