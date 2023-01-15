ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man in critical condition after driving into a tree

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive.

The adult male driver was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, officers say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

