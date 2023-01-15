Man in critical condition after driving into a tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive.
The adult male driver was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, officers say.
