Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma Caught Testing, Will Rival Chevy Colorado
When it comes to the mainstream midsize pickup truck segment, the Toyota Tacoma is the dominant player, consistently outselling rivals like the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon by a considerable margin. Now, the next-gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma has been caught testing out in public as a prototype. This isn’t the...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Available With New CoreTec Seat Material
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon last August, revealing a brand-new third generation complete with new styling, an overhauled interior, a new powertrain, and the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X trim level. Notably, the 2023 GMC Canyon also introduces a new seat upholstery material for the brand dubbed CoreTec.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom To Offer Z71 Suspension Package
The fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was officially unveiled last September, with GM showing off new exterior styling, a redesigned cabin, new tech goodies, and an updated powertrain, not to mention the new Silverado HD ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has learned that the new 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom will be available with the Z71 Off-Road package.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Pricing Uncovered
GM pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, revealing revisions to the exterior styling, an overhauled interior space, changes to the trim level lineup, and changes to the powertrain as well. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2024 GMC Sierra HD pricing information. Per...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express May Get 2027 Model Year Redesign, Keep ICE Powertrain
The Chevy Express line of full-size vans has been around for quite some time now, with 2023 marking the nameplate’s 27th year in production. Originally replacing the Chevrolet Van in 1996, the Chevy Express has seen just a single generation over the years, but now, GM Authority has learned that GM plans to overhaul the Chevy Express for the 2027 model year.
gmauthority.com
Rare 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Sells At Mecum Auction
Bowing for the 2006 model year, the Pontiac Solstice was a small sports convertible powered by the LE5 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Output was rated at 177 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The higher-performance GXP was introduced shortly thereafter, generating 260 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its LNF 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder. For the 2009 model year, a targa-top Solstice coupe joined the rag top. As Pontiac was in the process of being shuttered, the coupe would be the Excitement Division’s final new model. The Pontiac Solstice coupe would be produced for a single full model year with production totaling just 1,266 units.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark Evotex For Synthetic Seat Upholstery
GM has filed to trademark the Evotex name, GM Authority has learned. The new trademark will be used in conjunction with synthetic seat upholstery for the latest Chevy vehicles. Filed on January 10th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97748264....
gmauthority.com
GM Dealers Delivered 22 Cadillac CT6 Units In 2022
The Cadillac CT6 has long since been discontinued in the United States, as production officially ended back in early 2020, with the 2020 model year being the last of the luxury sedan. However, there still seem to be a few CT6 models floating around dealership lots, as GM recorded a few CT6 deliveries almost three years since production ended.
gmauthority.com
Why Your Cadillac Lyriq Is Taking So Long To Arrive
GM celebrated the start of production for all-electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover last March, but since then, just 122 units were delivered for the entire 2022 calendar year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at why Cadillac Lyriq deliveries are seemingly taking so long. To begin, let’s summarize...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing’s Maverick Noir Frost Paint Will Cost
Cadillac is offering a new, limited-edition paint color for the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing dubbed Maverick Noir Frost Matte Black, enhancing the super sedan’s obvious curb appeal with even more attention-grabbing goodness. Now, GM Authority has learned how much this new hue will add to the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing’s bottom line, and the figure may come as a shock.
gmauthority.com
1990 Chevy 454 SS Sells For $110,000 At Auction
As the broader auto industry eyes a move to EVs, including GM, collectors are shelling out big bucks for their favorite internal-combustion-powered classics. That includes pickups like this 1990 Chevy 454 SS, which just sold at auction for an eye-widening $110,000. For those readers who may be unaware, the Chevy...
gmauthority.com
What To Expect From Buick In 2023
The 2023 calendar year is set to be a relatively busy year for Buick, with a few notable events for the North American market. Buick is also set to release new vehicles for the Chinese market as well, with the potential to bring these models to American shores. With that in mind, here’s the lowdown on what to expect from Buick in North America, and what will be chronologically introduced in the 2023 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
Buick Brand Average Transaction Price Down 1.8 Percent In December 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of a new Buick model modestly dropped in December 2022, falling 1.8 percent to $39,406 per vehicle as compared to $40,136 during the same time last year. Meanwhile, the ATP for a new Buick vehicle fell 0.7 percent on a month-over-month basis, dropping from $39,663...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Automatic Emergency Braking
GM debuted the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, pulling the sheets on new exterior styling, an updated interior, a revised trim level lineup, and changes to the powertrain as well. Among the many onboard tech features is Automatic Emergency Braking, which is now equipped as standard across the lineup.
gmauthority.com
More Than 2,000 Cadillac Lyriq Units Were Built In December 2022
Production of the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover officially got under way at the GM Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee last March, and since then, production figures have been slowly ramping up, with more than 2,000 units produced in December of 2022 alone. According to the latest figures, a...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Sales Gain Market Share During Q4 2022
GMC Canyon Sales - Q4 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Canyon deliveries totaled 6,408 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 6,155 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Canyon sales increased about 15 percent to 27,819...
gmauthority.com
LS-Swapped Nissan Frontier Goes From Show Booth To Autocross: Video
Sometimes, all it takes is one adrenaline-fueled run to get hooked on motorsport – which is exactly what happened to the builder of this LS-swapped Nissan Frontier. The wrench behind this pickup is Stephen Dorrick, who heads up LOJ Conversions in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. LOJ Conversions offers a range of different performance parts for various Nissan and Infiniti applications, with a specialization in LS motor swaps, including drift build kits.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,000 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a substantial $5,000 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. However, the discount and price drop was formerly $5,900, respectively. See details below.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Brand Running At Just Over 60 Days Supply In December 2022
New-vehicle inventory levels continue to climb, as Chevy inventory has risen from just under a 60 days supply in November 2022 to just over the 60-day supply mark in December 2022. This means that Chevy dealers currently have sufficient inventory to meet consumer demand. In particular, the Chevy Silverado was...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Windshield Zone Dimming With Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
GM has filed a new patent application for an augmented reality head-up display that dims specific areas of a vehicle’s windshield. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,557,234 B1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 17th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 15th, 2022, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Madalyn Theresa Eudy, Joseph F. Szczerba, John P. Weiss, Thomas A. Seder, and Kai-Han Chang.
Comments / 0