fox32chicago.com
'You're not alone': Boy battling cancer sends heartfelt message to White Sox closer Liam Hendriks
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy who is battling cancer sent a heartfelt video message to White Sox closer Liam Hendriks this week. Earlier this month, Hendriks announced that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is a rare form of cancer. "Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
fox32chicago.com
The Row Fulton Market to be completed this summer
CHICAGO - A new residential tower is going up in Chicago's Fulton Market area in West Town. Developer Related Midwest released renderings of what the new building is expected to look like. It's officially being called "The Row Fulton Market." The building is near the corner of Peoria and Randolph...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Rifle Association, gun stores file federal lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
CHICAGO - The Illinois State Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s newly enacted assault weapons ban, saying the week-old law violates the Second Amendment "right of the people to keep and bear arms." Plaintiffs also include: St. Clair County resident Dane Harrel; C4 Gun Store,...
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox32chicago.com
MLK's connection to Chicago: History museum exhibit tells story
CHICAGO - North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in an apartment in 1968 to bring light to the dire conditions in the area. His experience paved the way for the Fair Housing Act. The Chicago History Museum took a look back...
fox32chicago.com
Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
fox32chicago.com
Reward offered for information leading to arrest after 2 women were murdered in Hobart apartment
CHICAGO - A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November. The women were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2022. Police believe 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and her partner, 19-year-old Nazirah Muhammad, were sleeping...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters
CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
fox32chicago.com
Rain showers expected to hit this afternoon across Chicago area
CHICAGO - Today is the 22nd straight day with above-normal temperatures in Chicago. However, there are signs of a more wintry pattern coming with a few storm systems and a gradual downturn in temps. Today will be cloudy and increasingly windy as the next storm takes aim. Highs will be...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
CHICAGO - Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much money as she’s raising, but none of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. That’s the bottom line of the last...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
fox32chicago.com
1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon and part of the incident was captured on camera. At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.
