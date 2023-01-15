ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police

Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP

NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

The Row Fulton Market to be completed this summer

CHICAGO - A new residential tower is going up in Chicago's Fulton Market area in West Town. Developer Related Midwest released renderings of what the new building is expected to look like. It's officially being called "The Row Fulton Market." The building is near the corner of Peoria and Randolph...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

MLK's connection to Chicago: History museum exhibit tells story

CHICAGO - North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in an apartment in 1968 to bring light to the dire conditions in the area. His experience paved the way for the Fair Housing Act. The Chicago History Museum took a look back...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters

CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rain showers expected to hit this afternoon across Chicago area

CHICAGO - Today is the 22nd straight day with above-normal temperatures in Chicago. However, there are signs of a more wintry pattern coming with a few storm systems and a gradual downturn in temps. Today will be cloudy and increasingly windy as the next storm takes aim. Highs will be...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon and part of the incident was captured on camera. At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

