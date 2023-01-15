Read full article on original website
KWTX
Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International. The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4. “Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally...
KWTX
Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
MySanAntonio
The Week's Most Popular Home Is a Sprawling Texas Ranch With a Whole Lot Going On Inside
A sprawling estate complete with a huge home office and a 2,500-square-foot gym in Waco, TX, is this week's most popular home on Realtor.com®. Located in the town made famous by "Fixer Upper," the five-bedroom home near Lake Waco offers more than 11,000 square feet of living space. Based on the listing photos, it could use more than a little help from Chip and Joanna Gaines. We spotted wild wallpaper on the kitchen ceiling, heavy drapery everywhere, and carpet we're fairly certain dates to the 1980s.
KWTX
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
Android Headlines
Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year
Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
KWTX
10 Things To Do: January 21-22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information. 3. Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears Womens Basketball. 4. Lunar New Year Celebration at East Market. 5. Waco Gun Show.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Popeye’s Employees In Temple, Texas Searching For Unpaid Wages
Some individuals in Central Texas are still searching for answers in the new year. Recently, KXXV has put a spotlight on the Popeye's located on West Adams Street. The business is currently under scrutiny for it's handling of paying employees. One employee even took to social media to proclaim the...
Popeyes employees say they still haven't been paid, offered "payout loans"
TEMPLE, Texas — A week later, Popeyes employees at the West Adams Avenue location say they still haven't been paid. Latoya Williams has been vocal in her support for her son who works at the location and says it's not fair to any of them that they've gone this long without being paid.
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
KWTX
Killeen woman rescues dog found abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 8-year-old dachshund is getting a new lease on life after a woman found him abandoned in a backpack on the sidewalk. It was less than a week ago when Gina Ray was traveling to the store on Old Florence Road, when she found a lone backpack sitting on the sidewalk. She had a feeling something was wrong, so she pulled over to check it out.
KWTX
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring High School student was arrested on multiple felony charges Wednesday after authorities say he slashed a school police officer’s hand with a pair of scissors while officers were trying to search his backpack. Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated...
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
KWTX
‘A great win-win for us’: Businesses are excited as work continues on new Baylor basketball arena
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Businesses are feeling a buzz in the air as the new Baylor basketball arena inches closer to completion. “You can actually see where the scoreboard is and where the seats are now,” Becky Lindsey, head manager at the Brazos Landing, said. The new 7,000 seat...
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
KWTX
A red flag warning is in effect for an elevated wild fire danger today
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Although our next cold front, arriving Wednesday, could drop a bit of rain, the weather it leaves in it’s wake will cause the wildland and grass fire danger to increase in parts of Central Texas Wednesday. A red flag warning is in effect for Coryell,...
KWTX
‘Talk less, listen more’: How one Central Texas nonprofit is combatting human trafficking through preventative training
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In light of January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, dozens of community members gathered at Methodist Children’s Home in Waco Wednesday morning for a human trafficking prevention training. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, over 1,700 victims were involved in human trafficking cases...
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
