Mcgregor, TX

KWTX

Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International. The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4. “Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
CHILTON, TX
MySanAntonio

The Week's Most Popular Home Is a Sprawling Texas Ranch With a Whole Lot Going On Inside

A sprawling estate complete with a huge home office and a 2,500-square-foot gym in Waco, TX, is this week's most popular home on Realtor.com®. Located in the town made famous by "Fixer Upper," the five-bedroom home near Lake Waco offers more than 11,000 square feet of living space. Based on the listing photos, it could use more than a little help from Chip and Joanna Gaines. We spotted wild wallpaper on the kitchen ceiling, heavy drapery everywhere, and carpet we're fairly certain dates to the 1980s.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
WACO, TX
Android Headlines

Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year

Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
TAYLOR, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do: January 21-22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information. 3. Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears Womens Basketball. 4. Lunar New Year Celebration at East Market. 5. Waco Gun Show.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen woman rescues dog found abandoned in backpack

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 8-year-old dachshund is getting a new lease on life after a woman found him abandoned in a backpack on the sidewalk. It was less than a week ago when Gina Ray was traveling to the store on Old Florence Road, when she found a lone backpack sitting on the sidewalk. She had a feeling something was wrong, so she pulled over to check it out.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘Talk less, listen more’: How one Central Texas nonprofit is combatting human trafficking through preventative training

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In light of January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, dozens of community members gathered at Methodist Children’s Home in Waco Wednesday morning for a human trafficking prevention training. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, over 1,700 victims were involved in human trafficking cases...
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer

WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
WACO, TX

