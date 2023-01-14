ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com

Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash

Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
FOX Sports

It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion

One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Reuters

Soccer-Messi greater than Maradona, says Argentina coach Scaloni

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has surpassed Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time, Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni has said. "If I have to choose one I choose Leo, I have something special with him. He is the best of all time although Maradona was also great," Scaloni told Spanish radio station Cope on Tuesday.
Reuters

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.

