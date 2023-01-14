Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe ‘rejected Liverpool transfer after PSG offered him out for astronomical fee’
KYLIAN MBAPPE reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer after being offered the chance to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from PSG at the time. And at one stage last July, Mbappe was offered the chance to leave the French capital.
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash
Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
Saudi businessman pays £2.2m to see Cristiano Ronaldo play Lionel Messi as he buys football’s most expensive ticket ever
A SAUDI ARABAN businessman has paid £2.1million for a VIP ticket to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play Lionel Messi’s PSG in Riyadh. Ronaldo is set to captain a Saudi All-Star XI team against PSG in their friendly match on Thursday. It will mark his first appearance in the Middle...
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals How Much PSG Will Earn Playing Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi All-Star Team
Paris Saint-Germain will be playing a friendly this month of an All-Star comprised of the best players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. The matchup will be part of their 2023 Qatar Tour, as they’ll visit Saudi Arabia along the way. Regarding the compensation that PSG will receive for playing this...
Man Utd fans all saying the same thing after incredible touchline footage of Casemiro in derby with Man City emerges
MANCHESTER UNITED fans have sung Casemiro's praises after footage emerged of his passionate touchline display against Manchester City. United beat City on Saturday at Old Trafford when a controversial goal by Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Jack Grealish's opener before Marcus Rashford's winner. Casemiro stood out once more with a stunning...
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
Yardbarker
Ex-Barcelona player seen leaving Shakira’s house after party blasting Bizarrap song
Barcelona icon Gerard Pique is a magnet for headlines in normal times, but following his split with Shakira, the pair have gone public with their attempts to get one over on each other. The Colombian singer made no attempt to conceal who her latest song was aimed at in her...
Manchester United Already Lining Up Move For Star Striker
Manchester United are reportedly already lining up a move for a star striker that is taking Serie A by storm.
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Newcastle to land Chelsea TRIO in mega-money January spree - report
Newcastle have made three Blues players their top targets in the winter window and are confident of landing all three
Tennis-Azarenka turns 'obnoxious' soccer mom as son chases PSG dream
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious "soccer mom" on the sidelines of her son Leo's games.
FOX Sports
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Soccer-Messi greater than Maradona, says Argentina coach Scaloni
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has surpassed Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time, Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni has said. "If I have to choose one I choose Leo, I have something special with him. He is the best of all time although Maradona was also great," Scaloni told Spanish radio station Cope on Tuesday.
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi
LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
