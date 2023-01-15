ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

KUTV

Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
MIDVALE, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

KUTV

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

ABC 4

Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

