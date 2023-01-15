Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
KUTV
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
KUTV
Elk relocated after seen wandering through Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two elk that have been seen walking through a residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City have been relocated. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the elk were tranquilized and relocated at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Salt Lake City police assisted...
KUTV
Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
KUTV
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 4
Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
ABC 4
Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, Thanks Community For Support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City. Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, …. A family is in mourning...
KUTV
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
KUTV
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
KUTV
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
KUTV
Tanker driver dies, SUV driver critically injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person died Monday morning in a passenger vehicle vs. tanker crash that left a Mountain View Corridor intersection closed and the surrounding area covered in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16, at the...
KSLTV
Rocky Mountain Power provides update on proposed headquarters rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital city is inching closer to making a decision on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposal to rezone its west side headquarters into a mixed-use urban center core. The Salt Lake City Council set a public hearing date on the proposed rezone for Feb....
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Comments / 0