Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday. The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house. Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous […]
Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
BCCC Holds fifth annual MLK Celebration
WASHINGTON, NC —Resuming its recent tradition, Beaufort County Community College held its fifth annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Jan. 16. The event brought together elected officials and community members from churches, organizations, and educational institutions. In 2022, the college moved the celebration to June due to COVID-19 precautions, and the […]
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Pamlico County Schools to welcome resource officers
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County schools will now be getting resource officers. Recently, the four schools in the county were awarded grants to cover salaries. The county matched the grants to pay for training and gear expenses. The superintendent of Pamlico County Schools, Lisa Jackson, said they are glad to have them on hand. […]
Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
Jones County man healing after losing 17 pets in fire
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jones County man is healing after losing 17 of his pets in a house fire. Charred remains are all that’s left of James Hall’s home. Now, he’s learning to cope with not only that but the loss of his beloved animals. “It’s been the hardest of my life. Nothing has ever […]
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
WITN
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
New Bern working to address flooding concerns at Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of New Bern are well aware of Union Point Park’s tendency to flood. The City of New Bern is taking action and addressing flood concerns. They seek to change the infrastructure of the park. “The main changes that are going on right now is we’re upsizing some of the […]
Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing several weapon and other charges related to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 15. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports Lamikah Baptist, 18, was arrested at 3329 Stone Bend Dr. Wednesday evening, Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. He was charged with numerous weapons […]
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly […]
Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
Comments / 0