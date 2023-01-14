Read full article on original website
Windy night; heavy downpours possible
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
WATE
Gas prices going back up
Gas prices going back up

Bad news for Tennessee drivers, gas prices are climbing again.
WATE
Smokies Parking Passes going on sale
Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition "as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17.
The Daily South
6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee
Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
WATE
Trooper has a roadside chat with owl
Trooper has a roadside chat with owl

One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road.
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville's skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening

We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Top 3 Tennessee Swimming Holes that are a Feast for the Eyes!
If you've been to Tennessee, you've probably visited your share of lakes and waterfalls. We travel all around Tennessee hiking, kayaking, and exploring Tennessee's great outdoors. There is only one thing that stops me in my tracks every time. I even forget to start taking pictures! That thing is an emerald/blue-colored pool of water.
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
WBBJ
TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee
TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans.
Tennessee leaders sound off on transgender legislation as session inches forward
It's a party-line issue with most Republicans for increased restrictions and most Democrats against them.
4 Tennessee Church Members Killed, Pastor Injured in Plane Crash
4 Tennessee Church Members Killed, Pastor Injured in Plane Crash

Family, friends, and a church are grieving after four congregation members died in a plane crash. According to reports from authorities, the Tennessee residents died on Tuesday after a small plane attempted to land at a Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration later said a single-engine Piper PA-46 plane crashed
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events
Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
