chatsports.com

Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash

Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

It was the reaction we needed - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa

West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”

Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “

