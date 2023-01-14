Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash
Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling amid January spending spree
Sterling could be leaving Stamford Bridge just six months after penning a five-year deal with the club
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 'most expensive ticket ever' sells for £2 MILLION
Messi and Ronaldo are due to meet once again on Thursday in a friendly between PSG and a Saudi-based all-star XI in Riyadh
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Newcastle to land Chelsea TRIO in mega-money January spree - report
Newcastle have made three Blues players their top targets in the winter window and are confident of landing all three
BBC
It was the reaction we needed - Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa
West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
Arsenal enquire about signing Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres
The Gunners are looking for alternative players to Mykhaylo Mudryk, who looked set to join before opting for Chelsea
Soccer-Club needs to explain strategy, not just me, says Spurs boss Conte
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Explaining the current malaise at Tottenham Hotspur should not be his job alone, according to head coach Antonio Conte as he attempts to halt the club's Premier League slide.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Aji Alese says Sunderland now feels like 'home' after summer move from West Ham
It sounds like Aji Alese has settled in very well at Sunderland.
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
Tennis-Azarenka turns 'obnoxious' soccer mom as son chases PSG dream
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious "soccer mom" on the sidelines of her son Leo's games.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Be Open To Managing Tottenham
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be open to managing their bitter rivals Tottenham if Antonio Conte was sacked
