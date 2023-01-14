ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

It was the reaction we needed - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
SB Nation

Jake Cain Transfers to Swindon Town

Today Liverpoolfc.com confirmed that Jake Cain, the 21-year-old midfielder who debuted for Liverpool in 2020 against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, has completed a permanent transfer to Swindon Town. Cain came to Liverpool’s Academy at age 9, and though he didn’t make a mark on the senior level, he...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Inter Milan talk Franck Kessie, Marcelo Brozovic swap deal, per report

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:
BBC

Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20

Quite a weekend, Premier League. Neutrals appreciated it. The big boys? Well, that depends on the club. Arsenal and Manchester United are preening after derby wins. Chelsea is feeling signs of life, and Newcastle is feeling like it belongs in any mention of the big boys. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur...
BBC

Why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?

With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC

'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'

You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
BBC

This week's live radio commentaries

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
SB Nation

No threats or incidents reported before Southampton game - Police

No threats towards Everton’s board of directors were reported before Saturday’s game against Southampton, Merseyside Police have confirmed. Everton released a statement two hours before kick-off confirming that the club’s board would not be attending the game because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.
CBS Sports

Juventus appoint new board after Andrea Agnelli's resignation as Gianluca Ferrero becomes chairman

With the end of Andrea Agnelli's tenure at Juventus, the Italian club formed a new board of directors on Wednesday. Agnelli, the former chairman, resigned with the board at the end of November. He took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially in 2006, when Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal that relegated them to the second division. Later under Agnelli, Juventus managed to win nine Serie A titles in a row, from 2011 to 2020.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”

Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
SB Nation

Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down

Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.

