With the end of Andrea Agnelli's tenure at Juventus, the Italian club formed a new board of directors on Wednesday. Agnelli, the former chairman, resigned with the board at the end of November. He took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially in 2006, when Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal that relegated them to the second division. Later under Agnelli, Juventus managed to win nine Serie A titles in a row, from 2011 to 2020.

14 HOURS AGO