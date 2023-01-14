Read full article on original website
BBC
It was the reaction we needed - Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
SB Nation
Jake Cain Transfers to Swindon Town
Today Liverpoolfc.com confirmed that Jake Cain, the 21-year-old midfielder who debuted for Liverpool in 2020 against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, has completed a permanent transfer to Swindon Town. Cain came to Liverpool’s Academy at age 9, and though he didn’t make a mark on the senior level, he...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya
Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya but they will have to fight off some competition to sign him.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Inter Milan talk Franck Kessie, Marcelo Brozovic swap deal, per report
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:
BBC
Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
Football Daily | Jürgen Klopp, the blame game and a Red Machine that’s hit the wall
In today’s Football Daily: Liverpool’s decline, Shakhtar’s £20.5m donation and Torino’s faux pas
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20
Quite a weekend, Premier League. Neutrals appreciated it. The big boys? Well, that depends on the club. Arsenal and Manchester United are preening after derby wins. Chelsea is feeling signs of life, and Newcastle is feeling like it belongs in any mention of the big boys. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
Soccer-Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
RIYADH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Inter Milan hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, with first-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko and a late third from Lautaro Martinez securing the trophy.
Soccer-Club needs to explain strategy, not just me, says Spurs boss Conte
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Explaining the current malaise at Tottenham Hotspur should not be his job alone, according to head coach Antonio Conte as he attempts to halt the club's Premier League slide.
BBC
Why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?
With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC
'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'
You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
BBC
This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
SB Nation
No threats or incidents reported before Southampton game - Police
No threats towards Everton’s board of directors were reported before Saturday’s game against Southampton, Merseyside Police have confirmed. Everton released a statement two hours before kick-off confirming that the club’s board would not be attending the game because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.
Report: Jorginho Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In The Summer
Jorginho is likely to be allowed to leave Chelsea in the summer when his contract expires. There is not expected to be a new deal signed.
CBS Sports
Juventus appoint new board after Andrea Agnelli's resignation as Gianluca Ferrero becomes chairman
With the end of Andrea Agnelli's tenure at Juventus, the Italian club formed a new board of directors on Wednesday. Agnelli, the former chairman, resigned with the board at the end of November. He took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially in 2006, when Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal that relegated them to the second division. Later under Agnelli, Juventus managed to win nine Serie A titles in a row, from 2011 to 2020.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down
Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.
