We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

14 HOURS AGO