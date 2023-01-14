Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte unhappy at being left alone as the public face of Spurs
Antonio Conte has said it is difficult if he is the only member of the Spurs hierachy speaking publicly
Soccer-On-loan keeper Nuebel will not replace injured Neuer at Bayern
BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, on loan from Bayern Munich to AS Monaco until the end of the season, will not come back to replace injured Manuel Neuer, his agent said.
SB Nation
Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal
Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...
BBC
Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
BBC
What do City need to do before the window shuts?
We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC
It was the reaction we needed - Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
BBC
Why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?
With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
Dortmund tells young talent Moukoko to decide on future
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has told 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to make a decision about his future this month as one of the most sought-after young talents in world soccer weighs up whether to sign a new contract or become a free agent. Moukoko became the youngest...
Yardbarker
Mouctar Diakhaby extends Valencia stay until 2027
Valencia have confirmed a contract extension for defender Mouctar Diakhaby until 2027. The Guinean international has been locked in talks with the Los Che hierarchy since the end of 2022 as they looked to secure his long term future. Diakhaby has played a consistent role in his four and a...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October...
BBC
Transfer window: What does your Premier League club still need to do?
Two weeks down and two to go in the January transfer window, and the clock is ticking for Premier League clubs to strengthen for the second half of the season. So who would you like your side to bring in between now and 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January?. We...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as two of Liverpool's rivals face off in the Premier League on Thursday.
BBC
Troubled Hampden pitch to receive extra maintenance
The Hampden playing surface is being assessed with a view to "enhanced pitch maintenance provision", the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have said in a joint statement. The national stadium hosted Viaplay Cup semi-finals on consecutive days at the weekend, the first in foul conditions. Michael Beale, whose...
