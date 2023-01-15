ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Set To Return To WBC

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YCQS_0kF7Suve00

Freddie Freeman last played in 2017

The honor to play in the World Baseball Classic is one not many players can pass up. A talent like Freddie Freeman easily gets chosen to play in such a tournament, but Freeman will be behind enemy lines as he looks to support Canada.

While Freeman grew up in California, both of his parents are from Ontario, Canada. Freeman holds citizenship to both the United States and Canada but ultimately chose to follow in his parents' footsteps for the WBC.

This of course isn't the first time for Freeman as he last appeared in the WBC in 2017 with Canada. Freeman hopes to turn the fortunes around as Canada went 0-3 and a minus 18 run differential in their last outing with one of their losses coming to the United States.

Freeman will also look to up his game as he went 2-11 with one RBI and three strikeouts all those rs ago. If his stats since 2017 are any indication of his abilities, there's a safe bet that Freeman will have a stronger outing this time around.

Since joining the WBC, Canada has struggled and has yet to make it past the first round with a 3-8 record. USA on the other hand won its first World Baseball Classic in 2017.

The tournament which takes place every four years (with the exception of an unusual past few years with COVID) is set to start in Taiwan and then end with the championship game in Miami.

Perhaps Freeman can be the answer to stop USA from winning two WBC's in a row but he'll have to face teammates Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, and Will Smith first.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Brittney Griner appears at Phoenix MLK Day march

Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Phoenix, just weeks after she was released from a Russian penal colony. Griner, the Phoenix Mercury and Olympics basketball star, surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been King's 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52

A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.  Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
ELMONT, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star

The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962. Fans ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
NJ.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says

The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani?...
QUEENS, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy