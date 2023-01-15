Ex-Michigan State football RB Elijah Collins lands at Oklahoma State

Elijah Collins has found a new home at a Power Five school.

The former Michigan State football and U-D Jesuit High running back plans to transfer to Oklahoma State of the Big 12, he revealed Saturday night on Twitter.

Collins entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and has one season of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s waiver for the 2020 season.

Collins tied with Jalen Berger to lead the Spartans with six touchdowns on the ground in 2022 and was second on the roster with 329 yards and 70 carries. He also had 14 catches for 93 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Collins played in 41 games and finished with 1,506 rushing yards on 353 carries, one of just 46 Spartans to run for more than 1,000 yards and the 28th in school history with 300-plus rushing attempts. He finished with 11 touchdowns and four 100-yard games.

Collins graduated in December with a degree in media and information.

The MSU running backs room is still crowded: Coach Mel Tucker signed Connecticut transfer Nathan Carter last month, and the Spartans also are expected to bring in South Florida transfer (and former Detroit Cass Tech star) Jaren Mangham for next season.