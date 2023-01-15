ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

PJ Hall, Clemson overpower Duke basketball on the road

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDEux_0kF7SaWM00

CLEMSON – Key road wins continue to evade Duke basketball.

Behind a stellar performance from junior center PJ Hall, Clemson remained undefeated in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 72-64 win over the Blue Devils on Saturday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) improved to 10-0 at home while the Blue Devils fell to 1-3 on the road. No. 24 Duke (13-5, 4-3 ACC) has suffered road losses to Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, with its lone win coming in a tight 65-64 victory over Boston College.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski finished with his eighth double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds) of the season for Duke while freshman Tyrese Proctor, who continues to start for the injured Jeremy Roach, added 13 points. The Blue Devils led by four at halftime but poor second-half shooting – 0-for-9 from 3-point range – kept Clemson close despite its own shooting woes.

Hall finished with a game-high 26 points as the Tigers led by one with 3:58 left in the game before an 8-0 run over the next two minutes closed the door on Duke. The Blue Devils hit only one field goal in the final 6:36.

Duke failed to shoot 40% for the fourth consecutive game

Proctor keys first half run

Duke trailed for most of the first half before Proctor scored nine straight points to turn a 20-17 deficit into a three-point lead with 3:58 to play.

After missing his first two shots, the freshman drove through the lane and finished a layup in traffic while drawing a foul for a 3-point play. Proctor, who has not hit more than two 3-pointers in a game this season, stroked back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the half.

Dereck Lively continued the run with four straight points, including an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Proctor, before Clemson countered with a 5-0 run.

Duke’s Jaylen Blakes made two of three from the free-throw line with 2.1 seconds remaining to give his team a 34-30 halftime lead.

Early defensive battle

For two defenses that allow fewer than 70 points a game, the opening moments of the first half played into a predictable narrative.

Duke shot 5 of 14 in the first 10 minutes, giving up four turnovers while Clemson shot a similar clip but found a reliable scorer in Hall. The junior scored 10 of the Tigers' first 15 points, leading 15-13 with under 10 minutes to play in the first half. Hall was responsible for the bulk of Clemson’s offense, going 7 of 12 from the field and scoring 17 of the team’s 30 first-half points.

Hunter Tyson, Clemson’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half, attempting just two shots and giving up three turnovers.

Up next

After four games in the last 10 days, the Blue Devils will get a week off before taking on its next ACC opponent.

Duke will host Miami on Saturday, Jan 21 at 12 p.m. The No. 16 Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2) suffered an 83-81 road loss to NC State this weekend for their second loss in three games.

Miami knocked off Duke last season, 76-74, at Cameron Indoor Stadium when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 2 in the country.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: PJ Hall, Clemson overpower Duke basketball on the road

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

