Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night.

Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Chelsea McKenzly, 28, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She reportedly pleaded innocent on all three counts and her bail was set at $1 million.

KARK reported that McKenzly was by her car when officers arrived at the scene. All four doors were reportedly open and it appeared to officers that a deceased person was wrapped in blankets next to the car. McKenzly allegedly told officers that she was visiting from out of town when she reportedly found her friend in the parking lot.

During their investigation, officers learned that McKenzly lived in the apartment with her girlfriend, according to KARK. Witnesses told officers that they were always fighting and that McKenzly allegedly asked a witness for help in moving the body.

According to KARK, McKenzly later allegedly confessed to stabbing the victim multiple times after they got into a fight. She allegedly said she wrapped the victim in the blanket and cleaned up the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

No further information has been released.

