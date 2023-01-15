ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From A Local Farm To Your Family Table

Karns Foods’ Continuing Commitment to Quality and Community. Since its inception in 1959, family owned and operated Karns Foods has demonstrated a consistent delivery of the highest quality selection of grocery items to its customers. This dependability has built a faithful following of patrons who expect the best and are never disappointed. The level of excellence in product selection is immediately apparent as you browse the aisles in any one of the ten Karns locations situated across the mid-state. Shelves throughout the stores are lined with premier brands representing every form of fundamental food product. Collectively, these consumer goods envelope customers with a vast variety of food options.
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities...
abc27.com

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show food court sees record sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the food court reported record sales. Here’s a look at some of the crazy statistics from this year’s food court sales:. Potato growers sold...
Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway

Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
pabucketlist.com

The 10 Longest Covered Bridges in PA Road Trip

If you love covered bridges AND road trips, this article is for you!. What follows is a road trip itinerary that visits the ten longest covered bridges in Pennsylvania, and includes a route map that you can download for free to your computer or mobile device. The route as described...
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway

While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
abc27.com

Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
abc27.com

Governor Wolf says goodbye before exiting office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Pennsylvania prepares to welcome a new governor, current Governor Tom Wolf is saying goodbye. Wolf tweeted on Monday, Jan. 16, “Thank you Pennsylvania. It’s been an honor to serve as your governor. Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us. Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania.”
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
