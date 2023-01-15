Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Bloomington council hears about city's new ADA plan and police ideas for spending $500K grant
During Tuesday's non-voting meeting, the Bloomington City Council and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe were presented with the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, and the Bloomington Police Department’s ideas for using a $500,000 violence prevention grant. Michael Hurt, Bloomington’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, outlined the city’s ADA...
wglt.org
Normal council expected to vote on next steps for housing developments
Two proposals to move forward with planned housing developments come before the Normal Town Council on Tuesday. On the agenda are a final plat for three Weldon Reserve houses on Beech Street, and an annexation agreement that sets aside nearby property for Carden Springs, a complex of garden-style apartments and townhouses.
wglt.org
Normal's annexation agreement clears way for nearly 500 new apartments, townhouses at future Carden Springs
As expected, the Normal Town Council on Tuesday OK'd the annexation agreement of 36 acres for the planned Carden Springs development, making way for nearly 500 new apartments and townhouses, near Interstate 55. “This is, without question, the largest single (planned unit) development that will be within the community,” Normal...
wglt.org
Heartland Community College approves cannabis certificate program
Heartland Community College wants to prepare students for the fast-growing cannabis industry in Illinois. The college's board of trustees on Tuesday approved a new certificate in cannabis production, delivery and dispensary operations. It's a two-semester program that would have its graduates ready for an entry-level job. Heartland Provost and Vice...
1470 WMBD
Former Attorney General Holder speaks at Peoria MLK lunch
PEORIA, Ill. – Former Obama Administration Attorney General Eric Holder says he had no idea when Martin Luther King, Junior died, how much his legacy would end up being important to him. Holder tells the Peoria MLK Luncheon Monday at the Peoria Civic Center now that he knows, he’s...
25newsnow.com
Normal expands boundaries for town’s largest new residential development in years
NORMAL (25 News Now) - An annexation agreement paving the way for Normal’s largest residential development in years won unanimous approval by the town council Monday night. Carden Springs at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue just northeast of Normal will help address the community’s housing shortage with 477 apartments and townhomes on 36 acres. The land is now used for agricultural, but the agreement with developer Fairlawn Capital reclassifies the property for medium density multi-family use.
tspr.org
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
Lawsuits, sheriffs add to confusion around Illinois assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is getting emails from concerned gun owners. “I want people of Champaign County to know, I will follow the law,” Heuerman said. “But I’m not going to violate constitutional rights either.” Heuerman is not on the long list of sheriffs who say they believe the assault […]
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
25newsnow.com
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
wglt.org
Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights
Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police renew call for public's help in solving 2022 homicide
Bloomington Police say they’re hoping that witnesses step forward with new information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a 20-year-old last year. Dylan Meserole of Normal was shot and killed Feb. 12 during a party at an apartment in the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Bloomington, near the Sunnyside Court public housing complex. Police had responded to a report of people fighting. It was one of five fatal shootings in Bloomington in 2022.
walls102.com
Streator to seek administrative search warrants for noncompliant property owners
STREATOR – The city of Streator plans to pursue landlords who are yet to comply with its rental property inspection program. Earlier this past week, Streator officials agreed to trace down owners of 368 non-compliant properties, equating to 197 property owners. These properties are yet to respond to first or second notices by the city to require proper registration. According to Building Inspector Joe Scarbeary, the noncompliant properties can be in bad shape having major life-safety issues for tenants. The city is in agreement to more aggressively pursue these properties via administrative search warrants. City Engineer Jeremy Palm says 81% of properties are in some form of compliance with the city since the start of the program in 2019. The city has sent out the final round of inspection letters this week with the hope to have the last round completed by March.
Illinois Bar With Unusual Name Serves Up Delicious Menu With 3 Standout Dishes
It's the name of this Illinois riverfront eatery that grabs your attention right away but wait until you see these 3 things from their menu that blew me away. It's been a minute since my wife and I got excited about a road trip just for food, but it's happening right now. If you've heard of this place, I want to know more. If you've eaten or drank either of these items that I can't wait to try, I want your review.
wmay.com
Project To Tell Stories Of African Americans Buried At Oak Ridge Cemetery
Federal funding will be used for material to highlight the stories of distinguished African Americans buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The $150,000 allocation will pay for marketing materials and development of an educational program similar to the current cemetery walks, but with a focus on the stories of people of color who were laid to rest there, particularly in the portion of Oak Ridge once known as the “colored section.”
Central Illinois Proud
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Sheriff’s Association warns of impersonator’s assault …. Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Dr. Young. Man indicted...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria
UPDATE 10:40 A.M. - Planned Parenthood has released the following statement:. “On Sunday evening the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center was vandalized when someone threw a fire accelerant through a window, causing a fire in the building. We are grateful to the prompt response from firefighters who put out the...
