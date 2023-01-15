Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (calf) starting in Los Angeles' Tuesday lineup, Nicolas Batum to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (calf) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Morris will make his 42nd start at power forward after he was forced to sit one game with a left calf contusion. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Morris to score 23.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum playing second unit role for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Batum will come off the bench after Marcus Morris was announced as Los Angeles' starter at home. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Batum to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.5...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Norman Powell for inactive Paul George (injury management) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell will start at shooting guard after Paul George was ruled out for injury management purposes. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 31.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock coming off Dallas' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Atlanta Hawks. Bullock will return to a bench role after Dorian Finney-Smith was named the Mavericks' starter. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked tenth in opposing true shooting percentage, Bullock's FanDuel salary stands at $4,300.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (ankle) on Wednesday, Frank Ntilikina to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dondic (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic will make his 41st start this season after he was forced to sit one game with an ankle injury. In 39.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.3 FanDuel points. Doncic's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dondic (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, Doncic will make his return to the court. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 60.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New York's Mitchell Robinson (thumb) will not return on Wednesday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Mitchell will not return after he suffered a sprained right thumb. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to see more minutes at the center position while Mitchell is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) out again for Warriors on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green continues to deal with a leg issue and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hardaway is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face the Hawks on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Friday.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James continues to deal with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Kings on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Sacramento. James' Wednesday projection...
