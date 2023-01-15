Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black deathLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Dodgers: Seeing Cody Bellinger in a Different Uniform Proves to Be Tough for Fans in LA
Belli is now a Cub; will LA fans ever get used to it?
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
Dodgers: What Does a Lineup Look Like in 2023?
We're inching closer to the Dodgers reporting to Camelback Ranch for spring training 2023.
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Angels Rumors: Halos Linked to All-Star Free Agent Catcher
The Angels are being linked by MLB insider Jon Morosi to a free-agent catcher, but he doesn't seem to make a ton of sense for the Halos.
Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies
The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says
The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani?...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Angels News: Writer Predicts Halos Best Player in 2023, and It’s Not Shohei Ohtani
There is a lot of star power in that lineup.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
KSDK
St. Louis Cardinal's John Mozeliak opens up about free agency, trades and Jack Flaherty! | Locked On Cardinals
Mozeliak spoke at the Winter Warm Up. The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with players including Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Montgomery.
True Blue LA
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker
MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro
Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of...
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2