Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies

The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says

The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani?...
QUEENS, NY
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro

Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of...
BOSTON, MA
