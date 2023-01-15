ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wajr.com

Fairmont blight removal program expands tax rolls, adds new housing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Fairmont, blight removal is making a positive difference, and one of the best examples is the area along Pennsylvania Avenue between downtown and the Bellview neighborhood. Fairmont’s Director of Planning and Development, Shae Strait, said residents can track progress on an interactive map at the city website.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont State University hopes to introduce next president this spring

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The search for the president at Fairmont State University is underway with the hopes of a final selection by spring. Fairmont State Board of Governors Rusty Hutson said the search firm Buffkin and Baker worked with university officials through the end of the year to develop the preferred profile of the president and will accept application packages through Jan. 31.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Keynote speaker says MLK’s vision is what inspired her to write

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani says Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s vision was part of the reason why she wanted to become a writer. Nomani, who grew up in India, moved to Piscataway, Nj. with her family as a young girl before moving to Morgantown.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire chief faces charge of falsifying accounts

A West Virginia fire chief has been accused of falsifying accounts Current Wellsburg fire chief, Scott Kins was allegedly skimming money from the fire department lottery raffles, and bragging about it, according to a criminal complaint. West Virginia State Police say they questioned Kins after finding out there were audits done the last two years […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man charged in Harrison County shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a Harrison County home and shooting its owner. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary in the community of Gypsy Monday afternoon. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27, broke...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman arrested following Marion County standoff

FOUR STATES, W.Va. — A Worthington woman is facing multiple charges after Tuesday morning standoff in Marion County. The Marion County Fire Department responded to a report that Michella Strickler, 41, had shot herself in the foot in a Brick Hill Road home near Four States. Police said when emergency workers arrived Strickler came onto the porch, started yelling at the first responders and told them she was going to get a gun.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Harrison County shooting under investigation

GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

