FOUR STATES, W.Va. — A Worthington woman is facing multiple charges after Tuesday morning standoff in Marion County. The Marion County Fire Department responded to a report that Michella Strickler, 41, had shot herself in the foot in a Brick Hill Road home near Four States. Police said when emergency workers arrived Strickler came onto the porch, started yelling at the first responders and told them she was going to get a gun.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO