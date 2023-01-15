Read full article on original website
WTRF
Chieffalo resigns as Ohio County election coordinator, will work in Marshall County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County will soon be losing a longtime, dedicated employee. Toni Chieffalo began her career back in April of 2001 as the Voter Registration Clerk. Next month, she will be stepping down from her current position as Election Coordinator. Chieffalo also serves as County...
wajr.com
Fairmont blight removal program expands tax rolls, adds new housing
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Fairmont, blight removal is making a positive difference, and one of the best examples is the area along Pennsylvania Avenue between downtown and the Bellview neighborhood. Fairmont’s Director of Planning and Development, Shae Strait, said residents can track progress on an interactive map at the city website.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Metro News
Fairmont State University hopes to introduce next president this spring
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The search for the president at Fairmont State University is underway with the hopes of a final selection by spring. Fairmont State Board of Governors Rusty Hutson said the search firm Buffkin and Baker worked with university officials through the end of the year to develop the preferred profile of the president and will accept application packages through Jan. 31.
Metro News
New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
Metro News
Keynote speaker says MLK’s vision is what inspired her to write
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani says Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s vision was part of the reason why she wanted to become a writer. Nomani, who grew up in India, moved to Piscataway, Nj. with her family as a young girl before moving to Morgantown.
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
West Virginia fire chief faces charge of falsifying accounts
A West Virginia fire chief has been accused of falsifying accounts Current Wellsburg fire chief, Scott Kins was allegedly skimming money from the fire department lottery raffles, and bragging about it, according to a criminal complaint. West Virginia State Police say they questioned Kins after finding out there were audits done the last two years […]
Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WDTV
Two Harrison County schools get new PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
Metro News
Fairmont man charged in Harrison County shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a Harrison County home and shooting its owner. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary in the community of Gypsy Monday afternoon. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27, broke...
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Mannington Police sergeant placed on leave following felony arrest
A sergeant with the Mannington Police Department has been placed on leave following a felony arrest incident in Marion County.
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
Metro News
Woman arrested following Marion County standoff
FOUR STATES, W.Va. — A Worthington woman is facing multiple charges after Tuesday morning standoff in Marion County. The Marion County Fire Department responded to a report that Michella Strickler, 41, had shot herself in the foot in a Brick Hill Road home near Four States. Police said when emergency workers arrived Strickler came onto the porch, started yelling at the first responders and told them she was going to get a gun.
Metro News
Trial to begin for man charged in 2021 fatal boating accident in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — A two-day bench trial is set to begin Thursday in Lewis County Circuit Court for a man charged in connection with a fatal boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in 2021. Tyson Bubnar will appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday. He’s charged with negligent...
Metro News
Harrison County shooting under investigation
GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commission. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When complete,...
