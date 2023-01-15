ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Noon Rotary Announces Date for Winter Brewfest

The Manitowoc Noon Rotary is celebrating the 25th year of Brewfest by hosting a winter iteration of the event. The Winter Brewfest will be held on Saturday, February 18th at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 in advance, and can be purchased at PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, Craft...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin to Highlight Alpacas This Weekend

When people think of farm animals, the first one that comes to mind is likely cows or pigs. But, there are a large number of different animals being farmed in Wisconsin, including alpacas and llamas. These long-necked animals will be featured this weekend at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Building Permits Down, Project Cost Up from 2021

According to the City of Manitowoc’s Building Inspection report, fewer structures were constructed last year than in 2021, but the cost of those projects was up. The report shows that 2,979 permits were started, which is down from 2021’s figure of 3,489. That equates to a 14.6% decline.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Christmas Tree Pickup Goes Smoothly

Pozorski Hauling & Recycling crews took advantage of Saturday’s warmer-than-normal temperatures to pick up Christmas trees from street corners in the City of Manitowoc. Company owner Mike Pozorski told Seehafer News Monday they use 5 trucks, each with a two-person crew, to do the tree collection, something they’ve done in partnership with another organization or exclusively for the community since 1984.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Iconic Heart Association Fundraiser Announces Auditions

Heart-A-Rama, the annual comedy fundraiser for the American Heart Association, returns to the Two Rivers Community House this Spring. According to Producer Jim Pautz, auditions for “Heart-A-Rama’s Holiday Road” will occur at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15th, and again at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19th in the Behringer Room of the community house.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Elks Club Lodge #687 Gives Donations to Two Local Organizations

The Elks Club Lodge in Manitowoc has given two local organizations $875 donations. The donations from Lodge #687 were given to the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County and to The Haven men’s homeless shelter. LT. Jenny Moffit of the Salvation Army and Michael Etheridge of The Haven were on...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were taken to a hospital during an ammonia leak at a business in Green Bay. At about 1:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street. Crews found a “substantial leak” in the ammonia coolant system, according to the department.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leadership Begins Discussion Regarding Golf Cart Regulations in the City

Last year, the big topic of discussion in Two Rivers was a proposal to allow ATV and UTV usage on city streets. Now, the City Council is discussing the golf cart regulations. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that the Council recently realized that the local regulations do not match state law in regard to where golf carts can and cannot be used.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders

$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh

Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
MANITOWOC, WI

