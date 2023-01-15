Read full article on original website
Fundraiser Scheduled to Support Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum
Christmas Day was not a merry one for the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. As we previously reported, several pipes burst, flooding the entire structure and causing an estimated $150,000 in damage. The Sheboygan community is stepping up to help the museum, as 3 Sheeps Brewing has...
Manitowoc Noon Rotary Announces Date for Winter Brewfest
The Manitowoc Noon Rotary is celebrating the 25th year of Brewfest by hosting a winter iteration of the event. The Winter Brewfest will be held on Saturday, February 18th at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 in advance, and can be purchased at PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, Craft...
Farm Wisconsin to Highlight Alpacas This Weekend
When people think of farm animals, the first one that comes to mind is likely cows or pigs. But, there are a large number of different animals being farmed in Wisconsin, including alpacas and llamas. These long-necked animals will be featured this weekend at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during...
What’s Next for the Former Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau Building?
Ever since the Cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers ended their collaboration with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau people have been wondering what will happen to the organization’s old building. We asked Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels if he knows what Illinois developer GMX Real Estate Group Acquisitions...
City of Manitowoc Building Permits Down, Project Cost Up from 2021
According to the City of Manitowoc’s Building Inspection report, fewer structures were constructed last year than in 2021, but the cost of those projects was up. The report shows that 2,979 permits were started, which is down from 2021’s figure of 3,489. That equates to a 14.6% decline.
Manitowoc Christmas Tree Pickup Goes Smoothly
Pozorski Hauling & Recycling crews took advantage of Saturday’s warmer-than-normal temperatures to pick up Christmas trees from street corners in the City of Manitowoc. Company owner Mike Pozorski told Seehafer News Monday they use 5 trucks, each with a two-person crew, to do the tree collection, something they’ve done in partnership with another organization or exclusively for the community since 1984.
Iconic Heart Association Fundraiser Announces Auditions
Heart-A-Rama, the annual comedy fundraiser for the American Heart Association, returns to the Two Rivers Community House this Spring. According to Producer Jim Pautz, auditions for “Heart-A-Rama’s Holiday Road” will occur at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15th, and again at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19th in the Behringer Room of the community house.
Elks Club Lodge #687 Gives Donations to Two Local Organizations
The Elks Club Lodge in Manitowoc has given two local organizations $875 donations. The donations from Lodge #687 were given to the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County and to The Haven men’s homeless shelter. LT. Jenny Moffit of the Salvation Army and Michael Etheridge of The Haven were on...
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were taken to a hospital during an ammonia leak at a business in Green Bay. At about 1:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street. Crews found a “substantial leak” in the ammonia coolant system, according to the department.
Two Rivers Leadership Begins Discussion Regarding Golf Cart Regulations in the City
Last year, the big topic of discussion in Two Rivers was a proposal to allow ATV and UTV usage on city streets. Now, the City Council is discussing the golf cart regulations. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that the Council recently realized that the local regulations do not match state law in regard to where golf carts can and cannot be used.
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh
Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student wins regional theater competition, first in school history
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) student Chase Grabowski won first place at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival last weekend. Grabowski’s reaction to the win was “complete and utter shock. I haven’t really processed the magnitude of it.”. He is...
