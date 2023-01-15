ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Premier League predictions: Tottenham vs. Arsenal odds, pick

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

One of soccer’s most ferocious rivalries will be renewed on Sunday when first-place Arsenal pay a visit to Tottenham Hotspur. The stakes are always quite high for the North London Derby, but this match is on another level as the Gunners try to consolidate their position at the top of the table, while Spurs are desperate for points to stay in the hunt for a spot in the top four.

Can Tottenham pull the upset? Or will Arsenal continue its magical season with a win over its eternal rivals?

Tottenham vs. Arsenal (11:30 a.m. ET) pick: Draw (+260, FanDuel )

For a moment there it looked like we may be hitting a crisis point with Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte’s side went into the World Cup break in suspect form and came out of it by drawing against Brentford and losing to Aston Villa. Spurs had aspirations of being a gatecrasher in the title race this season, but the loss to Villa confirmed to many that this side would be lucky to finish in the top four.

A resounding win over Crystal Palace quieted some fears, but a drab performance against their hated rivals would put Spurs right back into the cauldron.

Which is why we could see Conte set up side in a very defensive posture on Sunday, even though Spurs are at home.

And, as frustrating as that may be for Tottenham supporters, it probably is the right decision. Spurs are at their best when they can sit deep, defend and counter, so there’s no reason for them to put the ball on the carpet and try to outclass Arsenal, who are much better suited to win a contest like that.

Instead, Spurs should dare the Gunners to break down their well-structured defense and look to play to their strengths, which is winning the ball and quickly countering through some combination of Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Getting behind Arsenal will be easier said than done, however, as the Gunners rank second in the Premier League in non-penalty expected goals allowed, first in big scoring chances conceded and second in expected threat allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atu0t_0kF7QkQ200
Harry Kane
Getty Images

Plus, Arsenal will be well aware of Spurs’ ability on the counter and could adopt a pretty pragmatic approach on the ball to limit mistakes and keep Tottenham at a safe distance.

This game could easily devolve into a stalemate, which puts some value on the draw at a nice price.

