The Mets are still on the lookout for another outfielder and reliever. “I am still engaged in the market, talking to representation, both in the outfield and the bullpen spot, so still active,” general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday on a Zoom call when asked about both spots. “Whether anything actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, but definitely still having the conversations.” Andrew McCutchen and Trey Mancini were removed from the board as potential outfield options in recent days, but the free-agent market still includes Adam Duvall, Jurickson Profar and Tommy Pham, among others. In the bullpen, the Mets have shown...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO