Read full article on original website
Related
WEATHER ALERT: Wintry mix and some snow on the way
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a wintry mix and some snow on the way for Thursday afternoon and Friday.
WCVB
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
nbcboston.com
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Eyewitness News
Several accidents caused by slick road conditions Saturday
Conn. (WFSB) - Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut. Crashes in Bolton, Litchfield, and Tolland were all reportedly caused by ice on the roads. The first accident happened I-384 east in Bolton. Officials say a multi-car accident caused the road to shut down at Bolton Notch.
westernmassnews.com
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman
A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Bill filed to protect recreational card games at Massachusetts senior centers. Updated: 8 hours ago. An effort is underway at the State House to protect card games at senior centers...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to tractor-trailer rollover crash on Mass Pike
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash has caused some heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Ludlow. According to state police, at 10:30 a.m. a truck team and police crews responded to the right lane on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow for this crash. No...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 5 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to car accident on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday morning. The Springfield Fire Department posted a photo to social media in which you can see that the side of that car was damaged badly. Officials said that one...
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Comments / 0