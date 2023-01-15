Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Washington
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NBC Washington
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Schedule for Monday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking...
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Throws Ugly Interception in End Zone Vs. Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to want this one back. Early in the second quarter of Monday night's wild card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was picked off in the back of the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. There wasn't a Buccaneers player close to where Brady...
NBC Washington
Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
NBC Washington
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. C.J. Stroud is officially going pro. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He took to social media to thank Buckeyes fans and share his decision.
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001
Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
NBC Washington
NFL Divisional Round: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info
NFL divisional round: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL's elite eight is nearly set. Seven spots in the divisional round have been determined, with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to wrap up the wild card round on Monday night. The winner...
NBC Washington
Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arizona is back under center. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s...
