Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO