ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Schedule for Monday

What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Throws Ugly Interception in End Zone Vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady is going to want this one back. Early in the second quarter of Monday night's wild card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was picked off in the back of the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. There wasn't a Buccaneers player close to where Brady...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason

Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Washington

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. C.J. Stroud is officially going pro. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He took to social media to thank Buckeyes fans and share his decision.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001

Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

NFL Divisional Round: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info

NFL divisional round: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL's elite eight is nearly set. Seven spots in the divisional round have been determined, with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to wrap up the wild card round on Monday night. The winner...
NBC Washington

Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arizona is back under center. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy