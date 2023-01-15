ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountsville, AL

Obituary: Larry Edwin Bishop

By Holly Pond Funeral Home
 4 days ago
Larry Edwin Bishop, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 77. Mr. Bishop was born to William and Lily Tracy Bishop on Aug. 22, 1945.

Larry was a member of the Holly Pond Broncos Class of 1963 and received several certifications following high school in his field of employment. Mr. Bishop worked many years as a construction foreman.

Larry was a loving husband and father and his life revolved around his family. He attended every sporting event, horse show, or activity his children and grandchildren participated in. Larry was a proud “Pops” and he made certain his babies knew he loved them.

Mr. Bishop is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Butts Bishop; son, Gregory Bishop; brother, James Bishop; and sister, Faye Bishop.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Edwin Bishop; grandchildren, Cassandra Raley (Brandon), Brandon Woods (Alyssa); great-grandchildren, Bradley Woods, Emeri Raley, Olivia Raley, Ellie Raley, Analysse Woods; great-niece and nephews, Ivey Lynn, Evan Hill, Elijah Horton.

Funeral services for Mr. Bishop are 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, Billy Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Pond Cemetery where Bradley Woods, Lynn Butts, Hugo Cader, Brandon Woods, Brandon Raley, Dale Hamm, and David Hamm will serve as pallbearers with honorary pallbearers Tim Butts and the J.B. Pennington football team. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, at the funeral home, from 11 a.m., until services begin at 1 p.m.

The Bishop family would like to extend a special thank you to their family, friends, community, and the J.B. Pennington football coaches and players for their love and support over the past several days. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated greatly.

Cullman County, AL
