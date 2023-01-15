Read full article on original website
Related
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid
Notably, he pitched a focus on infrastructure that included the power grid, after the 2021 winter storm and blackout left millions of Texans in the dark and hundreds dead. Abbott trumpeted grid improvements that he successfully pushed in the months after but acknowledged there is more work to do. In...
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
KSAT 12
Texas teens embark on an idealistic quest to shut down the state’s last five youth prisons
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Brimming with adrenaline, determination and wide-eyed optimism, a group of teenagers gathered outside the state Capitol last week, ready to take their first steps into the underbelly of Texas politics.
‘Racism is still alive:’ Texas Democrats push to end Confederate Heroes Day
Three days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Texas will observe the state holiday of Confederate Heroes Day on Thursday. Democrats in the Texas House say it should be the last time.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
Will Texas Gov. Abbott run for President in 2024? Would you lke him to?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was inaugurated for a third term today, but speculation is already increasing over whether he will run for President in 2024. Last year during the gubernatorial race, Abbott was asked about a potential Presidential run and was non-committal in his answer.
Houston Press
Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills
The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
Another push to eliminate Texas' Confederate holiday
Houston state Rep. Jarvis Johnson is once again trying to abolish Confederate Heroes Day. Why it matters: In the same week that the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s racial justice and civil rights legacy, Texas continues to honor the Confederacy with a holiday. Catch up fast: Confederate Heroes Day,...
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
towntalkradio.com
Operation Lone Star Expands In West Texas As Pres. Biden Ignores Crisis
Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since the launch of...
Future of drag shows in Corpus Christi threatened by proposal in Texas Legislature
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local businesses in Corpus Christi could feel the impacts of multiple bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature that aim to outlaw bars or restaurants from hosting drag shows unless they're classified as a "sexually oriented business." Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson is...
easttexasradio.com
Bill Proposed On Texas Election Violations
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, has proposed a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law. Slaton’s bill would also allow prosecutors to be removed from office if found guilty of ignoring election laws. Organizations like the ACLU argue the bill would give AG Ken Paxton power that the state’s highest criminal court previously ruled he doesn’t have.
fox7austin.com
Plane flies over Texas State Capitol with banner urging vote on 'Texit'
A single-engine plane flew above the Texas State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott took the oath of office and kicked off his third term. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has more on what the plane's banner said and who was behind it.
Migrants illegally crossing the border in Arizona contaminate food crops and could cause nationwide lettuce shortage
YUMA, Ariz. - Two Arizona farmers raised concerns about migrant crossings contaminating their crops as migrants walk over their fields from the U.S.-Mexico border, Fox News reported Monday.
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Some 50 Texas sheriffs and numerous elected officials have attended trainings on the unsupported notion that sheriffs can single-handedly overrule state and federal law. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is now investigating.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
texasbreaking.com
Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor
Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
Comments / 2