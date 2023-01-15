Florida Legislators, Jewish Community Leaders, Join Orthodox Union’s Teach Florida at Annual Event to Celebrate $60 Million in 2022 Funding for Jewish Day School Families

Read full article on original website
A New Program Catering to the Senior Population of Lakewood
My Mom – the Matriarch, and support system for all. As the years pass, the rolesare reversing. Her loneliness, isolation and diminished independence has dimmed thelight in her eyes. Unsteady and unsure she is forced to lean on me and my siblings.We try so hard. Between doctor appointments, therapies, controlling hermedication, visiting and keeping her company while juggling our own busy lives wealways seem to fall short.
Former Lakewood Assemblyman Rible Named To New Role
Former New Jersey Assemblyman David Rible, whose district included Lakewood, was named Chief Executive Officer of the Utility and Transportation Contractors Association (UTCA) upon the retirement of the current CEO, Robert Briant, Jr. The UTCA is a non-profit trade association headquartered in Wall Township, and represents approximately 1,000 member firms...
TEHILLIM: Lakewood Mashgiach Reb Matisyahu Soloman Hospitalized; Matisyahu Chaim ben Ettel
Please take a moment to say Tehillim for Lakewood Mashgiach, Reb Matisyahu Soloman who was hospitalized moments ago. Hatzolah paramedics responded to the Mashgiach’s home approximately 11:20 PM and transported him to MMCSC. His name for Tehillim is Matisyahu Chaim ben Ettel. UPDATE: Sources tell TLS the Mashgiach suffered...
Starting February, Holland Tunnel To Be Shut Jersey Bound Six Nights A Week For Three Years
Beginning at 11pm on Sunday, February 5, through 2025, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close during off-peak hours six overnights each week to accommodate extensive and critical repairs from damage caused by Superstorm Sandy. Similar New York-bound traffic closures that began in April 2020 will end...
Officers Chosen at Lakewood Industrial Commission Meeting
The board of the Lakewood Industrial Commission (LIC) elected its 2023 officers at the annual reorganization meeting of the LIC. Robert Kirschner, owner of Robert Kirschner Real Estate, Lakewood, was re-elected chairman. Other officers are Justin Flancbaum, executive director of the Lakewood Township Municipal Utilities Authority, vice chair; and Gregory Stafford-Smith, managing partner of Welcome Home Investments, secretary.
TODAY: New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Now Accepting Applications
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources has started accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List this morning. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 from now until 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be entered into a...
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Cross Street
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. To start, thank you for all that you do for our town! It is clear that you go above and beyond on a daily basis to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
Two Hospitalized after Lakewood Home Fire
Two people were hospitalized following a home fire in Lakewood this morning, officials said. The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leisure Village around 9:20 AM. The two parties in the home were transported to Ocean Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation. The cause...
CHECK THIS OUT: Authorities Investigating After Arrow Shot Through Frum Lakewood Resident’s Door [PHOTOS]
A Frum Lakewood resident returning home last night was frightened upon discovering an arrow shot through his front door. The metal arrow ripped through the door and got stuck midway. The resident tells TLS there was nobody home at the time of the incident, which they believe happened around 7:00...
UPDATE: Man Found Inside Running Vehicle In Garage in Lakewood Has Died
The man who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in a garage in Lakewood yesterday, has died, TLS has learned. A family member who was unable to reach the 63-year-old resident smelled gas around the home and broken into the home. That’s when she discovered the man unresponsive inside his running vehicle in the garage.
Today: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
——————- Martin Luther King Jr. Day (officially Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.) is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around the time of King’s birthday, January 15. The floating holiday is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.
Copper Stolen from Construction Sites in Lakewood
Copper has been stolen from construction sites in Lakewood, TLS has learned. The thefts reportedly happened sometime over the weekend. Recently, many more local contractors have been setting up surveillance cameras at construction sites in an effort to deter thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
Lakewood Accident Victim Airlifted to Hospital After Being Extricated From Vehicle [VIDEO]
A patient is being airlifted to the hospital after being extricated from a vehicle involved in an accident this evening in Lakewood. The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 9:00 PM on New Hampshire Ave., north of Route 88. It’s unknown what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the tree.
