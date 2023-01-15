ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Florida Legislators, Jewish Community Leaders, Join Orthodox Union's Teach Florida at Annual Event to Celebrate $60 Million in 2022 Funding for Jewish Day School Families

 4 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

A New Program Catering to the Senior Population of Lakewood

My Mom – the Matriarch, and support system for all. As the years pass, the rolesare reversing. Her loneliness, isolation and diminished independence has dimmed thelight in her eyes. Unsteady and unsure she is forced to lean on me and my siblings.We try so hard. Between doctor appointments, therapies, controlling hermedication, visiting and keeping her company while juggling our own busy lives wealways seem to fall short.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Former Lakewood Assemblyman Rible Named To New Role

Former New Jersey Assemblyman David Rible, whose district included Lakewood, was named Chief Executive Officer of the Utility and Transportation Contractors Association (UTCA) upon the retirement of the current CEO, Robert Briant, Jr. The UTCA is a non-profit trade association headquartered in Wall Township, and represents approximately 1,000 member firms...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Officers Chosen at Lakewood Industrial Commission Meeting

The board of the Lakewood Industrial Commission (LIC) elected its 2023 officers at the annual reorganization meeting of the LIC. Robert Kirschner, owner of Robert Kirschner Real Estate, Lakewood, was re-elected chairman. Other officers are Justin Flancbaum, executive director of the Lakewood Township Municipal Utilities Authority, vice chair; and Gregory Stafford-Smith, managing partner of Welcome Home Investments, secretary.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Two Hospitalized after Lakewood Home Fire

Two people were hospitalized following a home fire in Lakewood this morning, officials said. The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leisure Village around 9:20 AM. The two parties in the home were transported to Ocean Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation. The cause...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Today: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

——————- Martin Luther King Jr. Day (officially Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.) is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around the time of King's birthday, January 15. The floating holiday is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Copper Stolen from Construction Sites in Lakewood

Copper has been stolen from construction sites in Lakewood, TLS has learned. The thefts reportedly happened sometime over the weekend. Recently, many more local contractors have been setting up surveillance cameras at construction sites in an effort to deter thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

