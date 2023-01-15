Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Film room: Duke men's basketball must clean up its offense against Miami
The Hurricanes are coming to Durham, and Duke men's basketball will have its hands full with the 17th-ranked team in the nation. The Blue Zone breaks down the film ahead of the matchup:. The Blue Devils still have 13 games left to play before the ACC tournament, and head coach...
‘That’s an All-American’: Celeste Taylor continues stellar season in Duke women's basketball's win at Georgia Tech
Over spring and summer 2021, Duke welcomed six veteran transfers into the program. Though three are currently regular rotation players, one has established themself as the best player on a top-15 team: Celeste Taylor. “Celeste—that’s an All-American,” Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner said Sunday after her team’s 65-47 loss...
The more you know: The stars behind Duke women's basketball's red-hot win streak
After finishing 10th in conference play last season, the “Kara Era” is in full-swing as the 13th-ranked Blue Devils try to continue their run against the Tar Heels this Thursday. There have been many impressive performances this season, but there are three particularly important individuals who have been huge factors in the team’s stunning rise to the top of the ACC.
Duke men's basketball falls out of AP Poll for first time since 2020-21 season
More often than not, Duke has been the hunted. Now, it has to play hunter. With the release of the Week 11 AP Poll Monday afternoon, the Blue Devils, previously ranked 24th, fell out of the national top 25 following a couple of difficult weeks. A 24-point hammering at the hands of N.C. State led Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's team to slip from No. 16 a week ago, and Saturday evening's defeat at Clemson condemned the group to its first unranked position since a turbulent 2020-21 campaign. That season, then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.
Sportswrap: Women's basketball pushes winning streak to 11, men's basketball falters on the road
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Jan. 9-15. Men’s basketball. It was a week...
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke women's basketball climbs to No. 13 after solid week
After another two-win week for Duke women's basketball, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With the Blue Devils now at No. 13, the Blue Zone takes a look at the updated rankings:. Duke on the upswing. In both games this week, the Blue Devils proved that they can close...
Duke track and field resumes indoor season in convincing fashion at Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge
CHAPEL HILL—In a fieldhouse decked out with Tar Heel decorations, one might have expected an intimidated Duke team. But the Blue Devils infiltrated enemy territory undaunted by the building’s overwhelming “Carolina blue,” heading home to Durham with a successful day in the books. At Saturday’s Dick...
Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke
As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
