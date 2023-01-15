ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

‘That’s an All-American’: Celeste Taylor continues stellar season in Duke women's basketball's win at Georgia Tech

Over spring and summer 2021, Duke welcomed six veteran transfers into the program. Though three are currently regular rotation players, one has established themself as the best player on a top-15 team: Celeste Taylor. “Celeste—that’s an All-American,” Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner said Sunday after her team’s 65-47 loss...
DURHAM, NC
The more you know: The stars behind Duke women's basketball's red-hot win streak

After finishing 10th in conference play last season, the “Kara Era” is in full-swing as the 13th-ranked Blue Devils try to continue their run against the Tar Heels this Thursday. There have been many impressive performances this season, but there are three particularly important individuals who have been huge factors in the team’s stunning rise to the top of the ACC.
DURHAM, NC
Duke men's basketball falls out of AP Poll for first time since 2020-21 season

More often than not, Duke has been the hunted. Now, it has to play hunter. With the release of the Week 11 AP Poll Monday afternoon, the Blue Devils, previously ranked 24th, fell out of the national top 25 following a couple of difficult weeks. A 24-point hammering at the hands of N.C. State led Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's team to slip from No. 16 a week ago, and Saturday evening's defeat at Clemson condemned the group to its first unranked position since a turbulent 2020-21 campaign. That season, then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.
DURHAM, NC
Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke

As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
DURHAM, NC

