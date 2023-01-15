More often than not, Duke has been the hunted. Now, it has to play hunter. With the release of the Week 11 AP Poll Monday afternoon, the Blue Devils, previously ranked 24th, fell out of the national top 25 following a couple of difficult weeks. A 24-point hammering at the hands of N.C. State led Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's team to slip from No. 16 a week ago, and Saturday evening's defeat at Clemson condemned the group to its first unranked position since a turbulent 2020-21 campaign. That season, then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO