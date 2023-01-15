ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports .

At around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between two vehicles on U.S. 127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.

MLive reports that four people were taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. One of these people is in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is still underway, according to MLive.

