East Lansing, MI

MSU settles swim and dive lawsuit

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit with former members of the women’s swim and dive team. As part of the settlement, the university will undergo a gender and equity review that could lead to a Title IX compliance plan.

MSU, under then Athletic Director Bill Beekman, shuttered its swim and dive teams following the 2020-2021 season.

Members of the women’s swim and dive team filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming that canceling the program was a violation of Title IX.

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not hear MSU’s case regarding Title IX compliance , a move celebrated by the Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive group.

Though the settlement does not bring the swim and dive team back, MSU did agree to undergo a full third-party review.

Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive is an organization that supports the former members of the swim and dive team. It released a statement on Friday, confirming the outcome of the settlement.

“Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive stands proudly behind the plaintiffs, 11 women who made the difficult and selfless decision to sue a school they had chosen to represent as student-athletes, a school that opted to spend millions in legal fees to keep them out of the pool rather than correcting past mistakes and properly adhere to federal standard,” the Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive statement read.

On the other side, MSU said it was glad to have the matter settled.

“We are pleased to have reached a resolution in this case,” said MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen. “MSU remains committed to providing equal opportunities for all student-athletes. While the university is in compliance with Title IX, these measures will help ensure public trust in our compliance enforcement through an ongoing independent, third-party review.”

