Carthage, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
CARTHAGE, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather

Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Missouri students still choosing virtual learning, …. Missouri students still choosing virtual learning, schools expanding programs. Families adjusting to higher utility bills. Families adjusting to higher...
MISSOURI STATE
carthagenewsonline.com

Edith Ann Baker

Edith Ann Baker, 76, from Carthage, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Edith was born on April 12, 1946, in Carthage, to Mark Jones and Florence “Coady” Jones. She worked for many daycares taking care of children, and she really enjoyed Bingo and playing the Lotto.
CARTHAGE, MO
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City officials highlight developments in State of the City event

WEBB CITY, Mo. — From construction and economic development to new options to enjoy the great outdoors–Webb City is in the spotlight today with the annual State of the City event. $28,000,000–that’s how much construction Webb City saw last year. “That would be every permit, remodel,...
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Netflix show interviews Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Tractor trailer overturns near Avilla

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer overturned near jurisdictional lines of CR80 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Avilla Fire Dept and Carthage Fire Dept were all notified. We arrived on scene as...
AVILLA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin house fire fills neighborhood with smoke

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin firefighters are on the scene of a second house fire in as many days. Emergency responders were called to the same neighborhood at 18th and Pearl yesterday and today to put out house fires. Firefighters got the call just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to...
JOPLIN, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West

A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
BRANSON WEST, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where Titan belongs?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog. Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

