Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Jan. 18
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The town on Tuesday provided an update on the parking project off Main Street, indicating...
hopkintonindependent.com
Walter Deegan, 89
Walter Deegan, 89, of Hopkinton passed away peacefully on Jan. 13. Born in Somerville on March 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Margaret (Mahoney) and Walter L. Deegan Sr. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Cheryl (Schiavi) Deegan of Hopkinton. Walter proudly served our...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Jan. 16
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Following sometimes tearful presentations from parents and educators, the School Committee on Thursday instructed Superintendent...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Davis Peishoff
By early January, Peishoff already had improved on his best times from the previous year in four events. “He is a versatile swimmer, which makes him very helpful to the team in meets where he can swim a variety of different events,” shared HHS coach Kristen Wells. “He has already qualified for South sectionals in three individual events and two relays. He leads by example in practice and is a great team leader.”
hopkintonindependent.com
School Committee listening session evokes questions on grade configurations, budget
The Hopkinton School Committee’s Listening Session via Zoom on Sunday night was intended to focus on possible grade configurations related to the Elmwood School project. However, comments related to the overall budget as well as the restoration of therapy service positions factored into the conversation. School Committee chair Nancy...
hopkintonindependent.com
Town: Public parking off Main Street to be available ‘within the coming weeks’
The town on Tuesday provided an update on the parking project off Main Street, indicating that 57 spaces soon will be available for public use. The lots are being constructed behind 25 and 35 Main Street and in front of the new Hopkinton Village Center homes. The larger parking lot...
