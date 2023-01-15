By early January, Peishoff already had improved on his best times from the previous year in four events. “He is a versatile swimmer, which makes him very helpful to the team in meets where he can swim a variety of different events,” shared HHS coach Kristen Wells. “He has already qualified for South sectionals in three individual events and two relays. He leads by example in practice and is a great team leader.”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO