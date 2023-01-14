Read full article on original website
Michigan to begin $81M opioid settlement distribution
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s government is expected to receive part of $81 million from two multi-state opioid settlements later this month. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa...
Michigan lawmakers clash over state income tax cuts
While the Democrats have not committed to that automatic reduction, in a pre-emptive strike the new House GOP leader is warning those Democrats to leave this alone.
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
4 Michigan cities make annual list for most bed bug infestations
While Michigan’s cold winters typically kill off most insect pests, bed bugs are a hearty breed.
In past 2 months, nursing home COVID-19 cases see increase in Michigan
AARP reported that in Michigan, nursing home resident coronavirus cases were up by 21.5%, while staff cases were up 9% for the four-week period ending on Dec. 18, 2022.
Michigan coalition pushing for EV owners to pay mileage fee
The Coalition on Electric Vehicles and Transportation Revenue wants EV owners to pay up, otherwise, Michigan will continue to lose road repair dollars.
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
COVID-19 CASES & DEATHS RISE FOR SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH IN MICHIGAN NURSING HOMES
Lansing, MI – Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, rates of COVID-19 cases among nursing...
Woah dude! Michigander could win free cannabis for a year
The contest is open to all Michiganders, and the winner will be selected randomly.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
What will Perry Johnson run for next?
Former candidate for governor Perry Johnson has a big and expensive announcement to make.
Meijer changing mPerks rewards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program. Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Job Alert: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring!
MDOC employees receive 16 hours of personal leave and 13 vacation days in their first calendar year, alongside 12 weeks of paid parental leave. You also receive 24/7 access to the MDOC Wellness Unit. To learn more, click here.
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
St. Johns schools to host event with FBI on ‘sextortion’
The school district announced that both local police and the FBI are seeing a "huge increase" in extortion of their students for their online activities.
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
