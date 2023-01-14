ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Questions remain after East Lansing city manager is ousted

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “This isn’t about some kind of big controversy or anything like that, it’s a different direction,” said East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson. East Lansing city officials said, moving on from city manager George Lahanis is a part of their “new direction”. But they haven’t said what direction that is. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

East Lansing ousts city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing School District is hiring

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after …. Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Greg Gressel from Corewell Health...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson drug recovery housing approved for phase two

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – When Mike Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. He’d seen the need for resources and support up close from his son. “He said you know dad I just don’t have a purpose […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Eatran and CATA are hiring bus operators and more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Both CATA and Eatran will host job fairs on Thursday. CATA will conduct interviews for bus operators, mechanics, and other positions at the Lansing Center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Eatran will interview for bus operators at the Lansing Mall in front of JCPenney from 10...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of the new year. The board elected Rachel Willis as president for 2023, a position she previously served in from 2017 – 2019. Robin Moore was elected vice president, Missy Lilje was elected treasurer, and Dr. Nino Rodriguez secretary.
LANSING, MI

