Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Questions remain after East Lansing city manager is ousted
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “This isn’t about some kind of big controversy or anything like that, it’s a different direction,” said East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson. East Lansing city officials said, moving on from city manager George Lahanis is a part of their “new direction”. But they haven’t said what direction that is. […]
East Lansing ousts city manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
WLNS
Lansing School District is hiring
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after …. Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Greg Gressel from Corewell Health...
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
Lansing community leaders call on state legislature to make gun law changes
Community leaders and people who have been affected by gun violence were at the Capitol today demanding change.
Jackson drug recovery housing approved for phase two
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – When Mike Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. He’d seen the need for resources and support up close from his son. “He said you know dad I just don’t have a purpose […]
MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff gives State of the University address
Woodruff was named interim president at the end of a tumultuous year for MSU which saw the resignation of President Samuel L. Stanely.
Lansing School District hosting virtual career event Wednesday
According to a release from the school, they are looking to hire for instructional facing positions such as teachers and assistants.
Jackson School Board holds meeting following ‘whiteness’ comment
After a social media post by a Jackson School Board trustee drew backlash, the board has moved its Tuesday meeting to a different location
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
4 Michigan cities make annual list for most bed bug infestations
While Michigan’s cold winters typically kill off most insect pests, bed bugs are a hearty breed.
Andy's Place gets big money boost to make their next phase become a reality
Developers were awarded more than $830,000 for Andy’s Place II, which is a major boost of founder Mike Hirst’s goal of helping people stay sober in a safe place.
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Genesee Co. hosts human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: Eatran and CATA are hiring bus operators and more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Both CATA and Eatran will host job fairs on Thursday. CATA will conduct interviews for bus operators, mechanics, and other positions at the Lansing Center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Eatran will interview for bus operators at the Lansing Mall in front of JCPenney from 10...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of the new year. The board elected Rachel Willis as president for 2023, a position she previously served in from 2017 – 2019. Robin Moore was elected vice president, Missy Lilje was elected treasurer, and Dr. Nino Rodriguez secretary.
Ingham Co. health officer Linda Vail reflects on service
The Ingham County Health Department is set to have a new health officer in just over a month.
Anti-racism protest in Ann Arbor takes aim at building contractor on MLK Day
ANN ARBOR, MI — Speaking through a megaphone outside the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Richard Mack yelled out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the construction team working on a new apartment development behind the theater. “Your job, Landmark, is to stop hiring racist contractors!” he said,...
Comments / 0