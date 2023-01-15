ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol

By Tainui Wihongi, Aubree B. Jennings
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake took place around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163lHb_0kF7Opnp00
    A rally took place at the Capitol on Jan. 14 raising awareness for the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYqIy_0kF7Opnp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8mgN_0kF7Opnp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahavk_0kF7Opnp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVy0t_0kF7Opnp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376oqd_0kF7Opnp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dyyD_0kF7Opnp00

The event was put on by Save our Great Salt Lake , an activist group of citizens, local businesses and artists that are committed to saving the shrinking lake .

Utah Water: Saving the Great Salt Lake

Dozens of attendees warned that Utah’s environmental ecosystem could collapse if the lake were to disappear and held signs such as “No one wants to live in Dust Lake City” and “We are all upstream and downwind”.

The group hosted the rally in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures to protect the lake and the wildlife that depend on it. It is currently collecting signatures on its website to show the Utah State Legislature that protecting the lake is a priority for voters.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The Great Salt Lake has been of great concern to scientists, lawmakers and concerned citizens in recent years as it reaches its lowest levels in recorded history and leads to dangerous effects, according to reporting done by the Associated Press .

One of those effects includes a significant threat to Utah’s air quality as the lake contains toxins in the lakebed that are exposed as water decreases. This danger may appear sooner than residents expect as 150 square miles of the lakebed is exposed with every foot of water that is reduced.

In addition, the disappearing lake raises concerns about ecological consequences that are directly linked to billions of dollars in the economy. While the consequences will directly affect the ecosystem, they may also lead to economic consequences for Utahns.

If you would like to learn more about the group Save Our Great Salt Lake, click on this link here .

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

Scattered showers today, winter alerts remain for most of Utah

We've seen scattered showers this morning, and we'll see more of the same through the day today due to wrap-around moisture from the storm system that moved in yesterday. The best chance for wet weather will continue to be up in our mountains, but areas along and west of I-15 will have a good chance along with the eastern portion of the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah State uses late run to beat UNLV, 75-71

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Down 69-68 lead with just over a minute to play, Utah State closed the game out on a 7-2 run to pull away from UNLV Tuesday night, 75-71. Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 20 points, while Steven Ashworth added 14 points, five rebounds and nine assists, as Utah State improved […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Calming skies but high avalanche danger remains

The winter weather advisories for the central and northern mountains, La Sal & Abajos, the Wasatch Back, Castle Country, and Cache Valley continue through 5 p.m. along the Winter Storm Warnings for the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the western Uintas.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy