fox34.com
Remembering Kevin Baker: Skate Ranch Owner dies at 88
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kevin Baker, the beloved owner of the Skate Ranch of Lubbock, died earlier this week at the age of 88. Close family and friends say the impact he had on the Lubbock community will be everlasting. Kevin Baker and his family opened the Skate Ranch of...
fox34.com
Texas Tech and Habitat for Humanity honor MLK Service Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday dedicated to a day of service. Texas Tech and local volunteers honored that legacy today by lending a helping hand to Habitat for Humanity. “We’re here today just to help build some houses and everything and...
fox34.com
A return of precipitation?
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight chances of light, scattered showers tomorrow and tomorrow night might mean a break in our dry streak. Highs tomorrow range from the upper 50s in the NW to low 70s in the SE. Winds tomorrow calm slightly but pick up significantly Wednesday with the passage of the system bringing in the showers.
fox34.com
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
fox34.com
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Missy!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Missy is a 2-year-old female pitty mix. She loves other dogs and is supposed to be good with cats and kids! Missy is housebroken, loves to ride in the car, and has been waiting for a home for 2 months so far. LAS: (806)...
fox34.com
TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
fox34.com
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
fox34.com
Hart Fire Department receives Texas A&M grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hart Volunteer Fire Department has received a $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to purchase a new large brush truck. The grant comes from the Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The department says the truck will primarily be used to fight brush fires and to provide mutual aid assistance to departments in surrounding counties.
fox34.com
After the rain... wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain fell on much of the viewing area late yesterday and last night. The first measurable rainfall of the year. As expected, amounts were light. You’ll find the list below. The storm system which brought the rain now brings wind. Winds this afternoon will range...
fox34.com
LPD investigating central Lubbock robbery
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Eighteen Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case in Levelland. Updated: Nov....
fox34.com
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
fox34.com
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
fox34.com
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
fox34.com
Texas legislature drafting property tax relief plan
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - State lawmakers are putting a plan together to help reduce your property taxes by setting aside $15 billion for what it calls the “Property Tax Relief Fund.”. Concurrently, it would compress every school district’s operations budget, reducing the amount each district can earn from local...
fox34.com
Fire danger with potential wintry mix this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly cloudy skies and some light rain and showers over the area today with a continuing chance through late tonight. Otherwise, it’s back to mostly sunny, windy, dusty, and elevated fire danger on Wednesday. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for tomorrow. It’s the usual combination of high winds, low humidity, drought, and mild temperatures. Even though it’s cooler with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, the fire danger will range from moderate to very high over the South Plains.
fox34.com
A chance of showers, possibly wintry
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first chance of measurable rain this year arrives tomorrow. It’s a slight chance, and any showers will be light. There is a better chance of precipitation this weekend. That may include wintry showers. First, there’s more wind on the way today, Martin Luther King,...
fox34.com
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
fox34.com
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is remembering David Perez as a loving father, kind friend, and hard worker after he was shot and killed on Friday. Meanwhile, homicide detectives need help to find the person responsible for his death. Someone shot and killed Perez, 40, in the early...
fox34.com
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured. The crash occurred on Hwy 62/82 just south of Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials stated a car crashed into a cow that was standing in the roadway. The crash severely damaged the car and the driver was unable to drive it off the roadway. Shortly after, another car collided into the rear of the first vehicle.
