Effective: 2023-01-18 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Day; Marshall DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility below one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Day and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

DAY COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO