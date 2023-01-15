Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grenada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grenada A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR EASTERN GRENADA COUNTY At 755 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Velma to 7 miles east of Coffeeville to 8 miles north of Gore Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gore Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Wilkinson and northwestern Amite Counties through 915 PM CST At 836 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Natchez to near Black Hawk. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dolorosa and Crosby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions above 5500 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow between 1 and 2 inches is possible on Buck and Doe Road as well as Hualapai Mountain Road, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 21:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ida, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ida; Woodbury WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Woodbury and Ida Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Tornado Warning issued for Cameron, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Cameron; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CST. * At 750 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron Parish, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lake Arthur and Klondike around 810 PM CST. Gueydan around 815 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Florence Landing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:03:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM CST this evening for a portion of southern Illinois, including the following counties, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, and Williamson. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; Osceola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Lyon, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee; Outagamie SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Brown, Kewaunee, and Outagamie Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period.
Wind Advisory issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 172.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Wednesday was 172.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 171.4 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 172.5 feet on 04/14/1961. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Day; Marshall DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility below one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Day and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:54:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Light snow and gusty northerly winds will gradually decrease through the rest of this evening. Although the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire, areas of blowing snow may still reduce visibilities to less than one quarter mile at times. Interstate 70 east of Denver remains closed at this time. For the latest updates on road conditions call 5-1-1, or go to www.cotrip.org.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brule WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Brule and Aurora Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Tornado Warning issued for Claiborne, Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Claiborne; Hinds; Warren The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Warren County in west central Mississippi Northeastern Claiborne County in southwestern Mississippi Northwestern Hinds County in central Mississippi * Until 915 PM CST. * At 819 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Reganton, or 11 miles south of Vicksburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Newman around 830 PM CST. Edwards around 845 PM CST. Raymond and Bolton around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Learned. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Areas of dense fog at times producing visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, and Missouri Headwaters. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Fog may also produce a light glaze of ice on roadways and sidewalks, resulting in slick conditions.
