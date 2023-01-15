Effective: 2023-01-18 19:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Cameron; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CST. * At 750 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron Parish, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lake Arthur and Klondike around 810 PM CST. Gueydan around 815 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Florence Landing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CAMERON PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO