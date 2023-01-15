Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
MLive.com
Undefeated teams roll in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Three Kalamazoo-area squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and all of them maintained a zero in the loss column with impressive victories.
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport winning streak at 10 following win over Jonesville
The Springport girls basketball team has now won 10 in a row following Tuesday’s 51-44 win over Jonesville. With the win over the defending Big 8 champion, the Spartans improve to 6-0 in the conference. Maddux Overweg had 19 points, seven steals and seven assists for Springport. Rylee Siefert...
MLive.com
Gatorade National POY award top achievement for Skyline volleyball star Harper Murray
ANN ARBOR – The list of volleyball achievements for Harper Murray is long. The Ann Arbor Skyline star has won the Miss Volleyball award, the Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year honor, in addition to All-American and All-State honors and several other accomplishments.
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
MLive.com
Warren Marshall’s grudge sparks Brother Rice basketball to dominant 66-48 win over St. Mary’s
BLOOMFIELD HILLS -- When Warren Marshall walked off the court on Tuesday night, he left behind a bit of a grudge as well. A junior guard for the Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice basketball team, Marshall was itching to play Orchard Lake St. Mary’s again ever since the Warriors got hammered by the Eaglets, 63-40, in last season’s district championship round.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up
ANN ARBOR – The top girls basketball teams in the Ann Arbor area continue to keep their strong seasons going. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
Upset on the road highlights Ann Arbor-area basketball highlights from Jan. 17
There’s a reason road games are sometimes tougher for teams and Saline’s girls basketball team found that out on Tuesday. The Hornets traveled to Grass Lake in search of their fourth straight victory but instead were forced to settle for a 48-38 loss to the now-6-4 Warriors.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, giving every practice and every match a little more importance with the playoffs on the horizon. Some prep athletes thrive under that pressure, and with that in mind, we’re taking a look at the...
MLive.com
Here are scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 17
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of January 9-16
JACKSON -- From the wrestling mats to the ice rinks to the basketball courts, there were plenty of big games from athletes around the Jackson area this past week. Who stepped up in the biggest situations? Who had the best performances of the past week? That’s for you to decide.
MLive.com
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game
SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
MLive.com
Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID
ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State must regroup after Malik Hall injury, Purdue loss
EAST LANSING, MI – Life in the Big Ten isn’t easy. Following a seven-game win streak that put Michigan State in a tie atop the league standings, the Spartans lost back-to-back tough games at Illinois and at home vs. Purdue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To make...
MLive.com
Michigan’s DMV boys return to Maryland eyeing another win over hometown team
ANN ARBOR -- Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II were in high school the last time Michigan played at Maryland in front of fans. They were in the crowd on March 8, 2020, a pair of local kids attending the regular-season finale to support their future school. Now juniors (and...
MLive.com
‘Door is open’ for Malik Hall’s return this season at Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo spent Monday afternoon in a foul mood, upset about his team’s loss to Purdue, officiating decisions that went against his team and the prospect of losing senior forward Malik Hall for the rest of the season due to injury. By Tuesday, though, his...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MLive.com
Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
Comments / 0