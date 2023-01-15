ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

MLive.com

Undefeated teams roll in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Three Kalamazoo-area squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and all of them maintained a zero in the loss column with impressive victories.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Warren Marshall’s grudge sparks Brother Rice basketball to dominant 66-48 win over St. Mary’s

BLOOMFIELD HILLS -- When Warren Marshall walked off the court on Tuesday night, he left behind a bit of a grudge as well. A junior guard for the Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice basketball team, Marshall was itching to play Orchard Lake St. Mary’s again ever since the Warriors got hammered by the Eaglets, 63-40, in last season’s district championship round.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
MLive.com

Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID

ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
EAST LANSING, MI

