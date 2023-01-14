Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday

The deal to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea will be completed on Sunday after both clubs came to an agreement earlier today.

It is one of the craziest transfer stories of recent times, and Chelsea are set to complete it tomorrow after agreeing a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk worth €100million for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal are left red faced and disappointed after coming so close to completing a deal themselves. Mudryk wanted Arsenal but the deal was taking a lot of time. Chelsea were ready to pay there and then and Mudryk went to the Blue side of London.

The deal is the second most expensive in Chelsea hjstory.

Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea will be completed on Sunday. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mykhailo Mudryk is in London tonight ahead of the completion of his deal tomorrow. The player will be at Stamford Bridge for the game against Crystal Palace.

Mudryk will undergo his medical tomorrow and then sign his contract with the club. The Ukrainian international is set to sign a 7-year deal.

The fee for Mudryk is not so much for the player he currently is. The Shakhtar winger only has 12 professional goals at club level and has not exactly set the Ukrainian league alight. The fee is for the player he can become, which is a frightening talent.

Arsenal have missed out and will likely turn their attention elsewhere. Their bid was €95million with add-ons included, and after Chelsea bid they decided not to match the fee.

Mykhailo Mudryk is set to become a blue tomorrow as Chelsea finally land their man.

