Davenport, IA

WQAD

Win Capriotti's to feed your crew during the big game this February!

Feed your crew during the BIG GAME this February with Capriotti's in Davenport. Just fill out the form below and register to win a party tray, chips and desert for 15 people from Capriotti's!. Deadline for entry is 2/5/23. For complete contest rules, click here. And don't forget... when your...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport

Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Burlington's new synthetic ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
MUSCATINE, IA
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters

Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
IOWA STATE
B100

Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino

Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19

Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

QC man arrested on nationwide warrant

A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Muscatine Police K9 Dexter receives his body armor

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police K9 Dexter is even better equipped to serve the citizens of Muscatine after receiving his bullet and stab protective vest, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg donated Dexter's protective vest through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in...
MUSCATINE, IA

