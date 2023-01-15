Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
City officials host 'Rock Island unplugged' for first time in three years
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — For the first time since 2019, Rock Island hosted its 'Rock Island Unplugged' event. It's a panel discussion that allows Rock Island residents to ask city officials questions on future city plans. More than a dozen city officials and community leaders, including Mayor Mike Thoms...
Quad Cities snow removal companies deal with slower business this season
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — While many people have enjoyed some warm days throughout this winter, local snow removal businesses have not. As of Jan. 18, 2023, the Quad Cities is about a whole foot below the average snow amount for the winter season, according to weather data. News 8's...
WQAD
Win Capriotti's to feed your crew during the big game this February!
Feed your crew during the BIG GAME this February with Capriotti's in Davenport. Just fill out the form below and register to win a party tray, chips and desert for 15 people from Capriotti's!. Deadline for entry is 2/5/23. For complete contest rules, click here. And don't forget... when your...
Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
WQAD
Moline PD awaits first ever state accreditation
The Moline Police Department is close to completing a two-years long process of obtaining state accreditation. News 8's Khalia Patterson reports live.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
KWQC
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
KCRG.com
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
rcreader.com
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
Muscatine Police K9 Dexter receives his body armor
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police K9 Dexter is even better equipped to serve the citizens of Muscatine after receiving his bullet and stab protective vest, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg donated Dexter's protective vest through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in...
3 teens arrested in connection to Muscatine drive-by shooting, police say
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine home was struck by multiple bullets overnight Tuesday morning, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release. Around 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 17, Muscatine police responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street to a report of shots fired. There were no injuries, however,...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
Comments / 0