Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
WLWT 5
New cereal bar pours fun, nostalgic energy into Avondale
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant concept is taking Cincinnati by storm. It's part good vibes, part imagination with all the nostalgia of being a kid on weekend mornings. The idea behind Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV) Cereal Bar came from social media. "I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw...
Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location
The 1920s service station-inspired restaurant is decked out in classic Ford memorabilia, including vintage car models.
dayton.com
Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare
The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
WLWT 5
Busken Bakery selling Bengals-themed king cakes with 'Baby Joey'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Busken Bakery has been busy making Bengals-themed goodies ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The bakery posted this week that they are selling king cakes that are decked out in orange and black. They're calling them "King of the Jungle Cakes."
Fox 19
Cincinnati couple creates ‘Friends’ & ‘Seinfeld’ sitcom-themed Airbnbs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for short-term renters. Brenda and Otto Baum and their crew worked for months to make renters feel like they are living in a real-life TV show in what they call their “Sitcom Suites.”. “We...
WLWT 5
Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24
CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
Fox 19
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
WLWT 5
Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show
CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
WKRC
Health tips to cope with the winter blues
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The middle of winter can sometimes be a downer due to cold weather and less sunlight, but there may be some ways to help deal with the winter blues. During the winter months, millions of Americans can suffer various degrees of seasonal affective disorder. Although the...
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Chance for storms, some strong, then snow threat returns
CINCINNATI — A potent storm will bring soaking rains Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and a non-zero severe weather threat. Wednesday won't be quite as warm as yesterday, but for January, it is still a winner!. Plan on mostly cloudy skies (some sun peeks) with highs in the...
Fox 19
Clearing Tuesday. More Rain Late Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sky will clear Tuesday. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 50s. Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon more rain is on the way. Friday and Saturday will be dry with a rain and snow mix moving into the area Sunday evening. Current models have the precipitation changing over to all snow for Monday morning but with air temperatures warmer than freezing.
spectrumnews1.com
As sale numbers dip, organization promotes more Black homeownership in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Until last year, Susan Rogers didn’t know if she’d ever own her own home. The 62-year-old had rented her entire adult life. But after a rent hike in 2021, the schoolteacher started to think more seriously about buying a place of her own. “I decided...
Fox 19
Tri-State student finds inspiration in growing up in a refugee camp to write book
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State high school student used his unique life experiences, specifically his time at a refugee camp, to write a book that is now on sale in Northern Kentucky. Most days, Enoch Sadiki can be found hitting the books at Aiken High School. Today, the international student,...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
