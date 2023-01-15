Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gustavus.edu
Men’s Basketball Loses on Last Second Three, 85-82 at Hamline
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hamline’s Bradley Cimperman scored 51 points and hit an improbable fade-away three pointer with a half second left in the game Monday night, resulting in an 85-82 loss for the Gustavus men’s basketball team. The Gusties drop to 6-9 overall and 6-4 in the MIAC, while the Pipers improve to 10-5 overall and 6-4 in the league.
gustavus.edu
Dominant Women’s Hoops Downs Hamline 84-55
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus women’s basketball team erupted for 84 points, downing Hamline 84-55 in its first of three games this week. With the win, the Gusties improve to 9-2 in the conference to share the top spot with Bethel. It seemed that the Pipers would...
gustavus.edu
Jensen, Pratt Named MIAC Divers of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Gustavus divers Andrew Jensen (Jr., Wyoming) and Kaija Pratt (Jr., Minnetonka) have been named MIAC Divers of the Week for their performances against Carleton last Friday. Jensen helped the Gusties top Carleton in a dual meet with a pair of diving victories. Jensen won the one-meter...
gustavus.edu
Olson Named MIAC Women’s Hockey Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Emily Olson (Sr., Delano) helped the Gusties to a perfect MIAC weekend, contributing on four of the Gusties five goals on Friday. Olson tallied three assists and a goal Friday night to give the Gusties a 5-2 win over Saint Benedict. With her three assists, Olson now has 12 on the season to pace the Gusties. Olson’s power play goal added to the Gusties’ national lead, which improved to 25 over the weekend. For her performance, Olson was named MIAC Women’s Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.
Comments / 0