New Orleans, LA

Truth Serum
4d ago

A lot of extra money is pumped into the public school system but no one knows exactly what is done with it. What schools benefit, what programs benefit, or does the money go to leadership's pocketbooks?

NOLA.com

Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Newspaper should focus on N.O. street conditions

Every newspaper, especially a newspaper of the Times-Picayune’s status, has a story to tell. The longer the paper has existed, the fuller the story becomes. The current series on the “Streets of New Orleans” says this in many ways and is an excellent example of a powerful story. The Picayune has proven by this series that it can blend our attention and bring us together in a way that has rarely been seen here in decades. Congratulations, Picayune, you did it!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.

Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
CENTRAL, LA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in New Orleans – (With Cheesy Photos)

Looking for the best pizza in New Orleans in 2023? Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because New Orleans is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans

It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract

The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
MANDEVILLE, LA

