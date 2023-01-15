Read full article on original website
Truth Serum
4d ago
A lot of extra money is pumped into the public school system but no one knows exactly what is done with it. What schools benefit, what programs benefit, or does the money go to leadership's pocketbooks?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
Sean Payton coaching race heats up, multiple teams interviewing the former Saints head coachTina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NOLA.com
Letters: Newspaper should focus on N.O. street conditions
Every newspaper, especially a newspaper of the Times-Picayune’s status, has a story to tell. The longer the paper has existed, the fuller the story becomes. The current series on the “Streets of New Orleans” says this in many ways and is an excellent example of a powerful story. The Picayune has proven by this series that it can blend our attention and bring us together in a way that has rarely been seen here in decades. Congratulations, Picayune, you did it!
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
NOLA.com
Barbara Lacen-Keller, political and cultural figure known as "mayor of Central City," dies at 76
Barbara Lacen-Keller, a straight-talking New Orleans civic figure spanning the worlds of culture and politics who was known as the “mayor of Central City,” died Monday at 76. Daughter Kelly Dixon said Lacen-Keller died after a brief illness. A founding member of cultural groups like the Lady Buckjumpers...
NOLA.com
Xavier and Ochsner will team up for new medical school: 'Two powerful forces'
Months after Xavier University in New Orleans announced plans to open a new medical school, the university said Tuesday that Louisiana-based health care giant Ochsner Health will be a partner in the venture. The two well-known institutions will form a standalone nonprofit corporation to operate the medical school, which aims...
New Orleans nurse ‘retires’ to teach new nurses after 52 years
She still takes the temperature, still believes in the blood pressure, and knows nurses are the prescription for whatever ails you. She's Acquelyn Donsereaux, or "Nurse Ackie," who is retiring after 52 years as a New Orleans nurse.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
NOLA.com
The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.
Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
NOLA.com
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in New Orleans – (With Cheesy Photos)
Looking for the best pizza in New Orleans in 2023? Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because New Orleans is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
whereyat.com
Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans
It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
NOLA.com
As eggs crack new price records, New Orleans bakeries and grocers scramble to keep up
With the costs of eggs up around the nation, a local business owner has just one question. "How are you supposed to run a bakery?" Megan Forman, owner and executive chef at Gracious Bakery, said egg prices increased drastically this past fall. Whereas two years ago, she was paying $25-$35 for a case of eggs, now she's paying upward of $90.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish has $5.6M to address homelessness. How should the money be spent?
Jefferson Parish is seeking public input on how it should spend $5.6 million from the federal government to provide housing services to those experiencing homelessness. The pandemic era funding must be used to primarily benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations:. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness;. Those at...
NOLA.com
Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract
The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
Comments / 1