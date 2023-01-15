Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
Lynchburg National Guard soldiers receive Virginia’s National Service Medal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans across the commonwealth received Virginia’s National Service Medal Saturday. More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers had been under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. For nine months, Task Force Red Dragon was...
Clifton Forge all-abilities playground grant announced
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Outdoor Foundation has given a $10,000 grant to the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission for building an all-abilities park in Clifton Forge. The commission says the playground equipment will have safe surfacing for bettering accessibility and inclusion. The park itself will be designed for...
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association. The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons. It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of...
Youth Leaders Needed for Danville Police Academy
Zipline, Adaptive Play Area Among Requests On Henry County Survey.
Vendors get ready for Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show kicks off Sunday. Brides and their families and friends can experience all our hometowns have to offer when it comes to planning your wedding. There will be more than fifty vendors for venues, food, cake tasting, dresses and more. As...
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023. It’s a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k. The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful...
Officials outline impact of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza isn’t new to Virginia, or other states, for that matter. But a recent infection at a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County has caused some concern. “We’re in the midst of the largest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in U.S....
Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
Pet Stories: Meet Venus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Tips for hosting game night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Put your competitive edge to work over dinner by hosting an entertaining yet low-key evening for friends or family. Get ready to challenge each other’s wit, creativity, and skills with some timeless board games! Whether it’s Scrabble, Charades or an escape room. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some game night tips so it won’t be just another humdrum night at home when you host a game night packed full of surprises!
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest. Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond. January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s...
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
