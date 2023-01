BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead No. 16 Auburn to its fourth straight victory, 67-49 over LSU on Wednesday night. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU, which dropped its fifth straight Southeastern Conference game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO