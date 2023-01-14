LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Greg Elliott scored 23 points and Pittsburgh handed Louisville its eighth straight loss, 75-54. Elliott was 9-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, Nike Sibande made four first-half 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10 points and a career-tying 11 assists — his first double-double — for the Panthers. El Ellis scored 19 points with five assists to lead the Cardinals. JJ Traynor added a career-high 14 points. The Panthers average 8.5 3-pointers a game but had 14 on 34 attempts Wednesday. Pitt's ACC wins matches its conference total from each of the previous three seasons. The Panthers have won seven of their past nine games.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO